DC Superheroes Coming to Your Headphones as Spotify Signs Podcast Deal

Podcasts featuring Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman will soon stream on Spotify as the Swedish music streaming company has signed a deal with AT&T’s Warner Bros and DC Entertainment.

Warner and DC will produce and distribute an authentic slate of narrative scripted podcasts exclusively for the streaming service, Spotify said in a statement.

Financial terms of the deal are not disclosed. Spotify’s shares jumped 8.5 percent on the news.

The company said that 19 percent of its total monthly active users listened to podcasts in the initial quarter, up sequentially from 16 %.

Spotify’s push into podcasts has helped it drive subscription at the same time when the majority are home-bound due to the coronavirus outbreak, Chief Executive Officer Daniel Ek had earlier said.

Spotify, which includes more than 1 million podcasts on its platform, has been adding muscle to its podcast catalog by inking a few partnerships, including those with Joe Rogan and Kim Kardashian West.

The company has launched 78 original podcasts in the initial quarter and is vying to get to be the Netflix of audio content. To add more shows, it has made a few acquisitions a year ago, enabling it to outpace rival Apple Music.

