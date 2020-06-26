DC protesters condemn Emancipation Memorial in Lincoln Park

The Emancipation Memorial depicts Lincoln holding the Emancipation Proclamation and standing over a shackled, kneeling African-American. It represents the abolition of slavery in the United States — but opponents have criticized the juxtaposition of a looming Lincoln above a black man using one knee.

“It’s the position of he’s getting up,” President Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity in a town hall special Thursday night. “He’s being freed by Abraham Lincoln. And I can see controversy, but I can also see beauty in it.”

The president said he would prefer a legal process to examine what monuments merit removal, echoing remarks from earlier in the day from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, who warned a “mob” wouldn’t normally be deciding what statues reach stand in the nation’s capital.

Her remarks came after a crowd tried to tear down a nearby statue of former President Andrew Jackson over the week-end and as they stepped up criticism of the Lincoln statue.

Earlier in the week, protesters announced that they in the offing to rally at the Emancipation Memorial on Thursday and Friday night. And on Tuesday, Washington’s congressional delegate, Eleanor Holmes Norton, said she planned to introduce legislation to remove the “problematic” statue.

“Although formerly enslaved Americans paid for this statue to be built in 1876, the design and sculpting process was done without their input and it shows,” Holmes Norton said in a statement.

She argued that the former slaves who funded the statue “were only recently liberated” and were “grateful for any recognition of their freedom.”

Following the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25, some protesters have torn down statues in cities across the country.

Their targets have ranged from Confederate monuments to Ulysses S. Grant. They have toppled Catholic saints, Christopher Columbus and George Washington.

President Trump weighed in on the problem Tuesday, tweeting that he had “authorized” authorities to crack down on vandalism and destruction on federal property.

“I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent,” the president wrote.

By Thursday, Fox News cameras close to the base of the monument found that authorities had create fencing across the Emancipation statue and police were out in force in the park.

“They kinda missed the boat on trying to take that statue down,” Town Hall reporter Julio Rosas told Tucker Carlson on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Thursday. “Really the best time for them to try to do that was Tuesday because the police were off to the side. There was no fence.”

Fox News’ Morgan Phillips and Adam Shaw contributed to this report.