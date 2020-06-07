DC National Guard Commander says additional forces could leave capital as early as Monday

Maj. Gen. William J. Walker told CNN within an exclusive interview Saturday that the not exactly 4,000 additional National Guard forces that have been delivered to DC from other states could begin leaving following the weekend.

“They will be redeploying this week. Probably as early as Monday,” said Walker.

The presence of the out-of-state National Guard troops has been a major point of contention between DC officials and the Trump Administration.

Walker said that the approximately 3,900 out-of-state National Guard forces from 11 states was sought by the Defense Department to greatly help bolster the 1,200-strong DC contingent that were activated when confronted with the unrest and that most the additional number of forces that the Pentagon had determined were required was sent to DC by one other states.

