DC National Guard Commander says additional forces could leave capital as early as Monday

Maj. Gen. William J. Walker told CNN within an exclusive interview Saturday that the not exactly 4,000 additional National Guard forces that have been delivered to DC from other states could begin leaving following the weekend.
“They will be redeploying this week. Probably as early as Monday,” said Walker.
The presence of the out-of-state National Guard troops has been a major point of contention between DC officials and the Trump Administration.
Walker said that the approximately 3,900 out-of-state National Guard forces from 11 states was sought by the Defense Department to greatly help bolster the 1,200-strong DC contingent that were activated when confronted with the unrest and that most the additional number of forces that the Pentagon had determined were required was sent to DC by one other states.
Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told CNN in a separate exclusive interview that the possibility of sending out-of-state National Guard troops home is under serious consideration as a result of the peaceful nature of the ongoing protests.
“Well, we’re looking very hard at that. I think that if we look at the trend that we’re on right now we’re in very good shape and we’re looking at that option very closely,” McCarthy said, saying that the crowds protesting Saturday were large “but very peaceful.”
As Secretary of the Army, McCarthy oversees the DC National Guard due to DC’s unique status, serving the role traditionally performed by governors in states.
“They held the line, they never advanced on the crowd,” Walker said.
While all members of the National Guard have been deputized by federal law enforcement or DC police to allow them to conduct law enforcement actions, Walker stressed that the intent is always to only have National Guard interact with protesters as a final resort.
“Drive around, you’ll see the National Guard and what you see is the National Guard in what we call the second row, maybe the third row, so there’s federal agencies, federal law enforcement, United States Park Police, United States Secret Service, then you might see National Guardsmen. So if you get to a Guardsman, a lot has gone wrong,” that he added.
Asked if the low overflights were directed by the Pentagon leadership, Walker said they were maybe not, saying the incident is under investigation.
“I have a Joint Task Force Commander, a general that serves under me, and he had the aircraft in the air. I am not a pilot. So I don’t know if that was the, if they were too low. I don’t know if they were too low. Here is what I can tell you, a full investigation is underway right now. It is going to be thorough, it is going to be comprehensive,” he said.
The DC National Guard’s Senior Enlisted Adviser told CNN that the Guard forces had a better knowledge of the local community than active duty troops and were therefore better placed to respond to civil unrest.
“We know better than the active components that whether you are holding a shield on a lawn, or whether you’re holding the picket sign, we know that that is a family member, a neighbor, a member of our community that’s on both sides,” Command Sgt. Major Michael Brooks said.
“We in no way intend to cause harm, but we did take an oath to defend the Constitution, and our role is to protect our citizens’ right to assemble and protest safely without violence. That’s our narrative,” that he added.