DC National Guard Activated To Protect Capitol Hill Monuments From Rioters’ Destruction

Four hundred troops with the Washington, D.C., National Guard have now been mobilized to guard monuments in the nation’s capitol, a senior U.S. defense official tweeted on Wednesday.

Pentagon: “On June 23, at the request of the Secretary of the Interior, and with the approval of the Secretary of Defense, @SecArmy activated ~400 members of the DC National Guard to aid the National Park Police in a civil disturbance & security role across the District… — Ryan Browne (@rabrowne75) June 24, 2020

The deployment has been launched because violent rioters on Monday attemptedto tear down a statue of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Square by the White House, and vandalized it with the phrase “killer scum.”

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt said that he had visited Lafayette Square on Tuesday and witnessed the destruction. He said the world “will not bow to anarchists” and that “law and order will prevail, and justice will be served.” Other GOP leaders challenged the power and violence of the rioters, Antifa, and their Democrat allies.

The left-wing mob presents a critical threat to the American way of life. They won’t visit statues. They’ve already torched police precincts, low-income housing, and churches. This violence against people and property can’t go unpunished. https://t.co/EhtGC9l3Dp — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) June 24, 2020

Secretary Bernhardt said Tuesday night:

“This evening, I requested from the secretary of defense that the National Guard be available to us to begin to redact additional monuments. Earlier today, I instructed the erection of a fence at Lafayette Plaza as well as at St. John’s Church. And we will protect these monuments and we will do it with the dispatch and severity last night. Our Park Police and the Metro D.C. Police, as well as the U.S. Secret Service uniformed patrol, did an excellent job in addressing the issue and rapidly protecting the statue. And those activities will continue.”

Conservative activists applauded the secretary’s decisive action.

President Trump said if the anarchist arrived in DC he would keep these things stopped in minutes. Call in the National guard and haul their asses out. We are sick of these adults who’re being paid to pitch fits and destroy buildings on the Democrats dime. Enough. — Kambree (@KamVTV) June 23, 2020

Bernhardt added:

“These people [DC law enforcement] are exceptional. They’re dedicated, and they’re dealing with the savage, highly significant situation. In terms of morale, these are a few of the most dedicated police on the planet, and they’re true professionals. They also, I must say, I was out yesterday with them, and I must say they have the patience of Job taking some of the stuff they simply take. I couldn’t do it. But this can be a reality: Many were injured…many are right back on the job. And we are attracting additional supplemental efforts and individuals and personnel, just like I mentioned, the Guard, to ensure we provide all the force and all the resources they need to do their job, which is to guard us and our property.”

Amazingly, DC congressional delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton, who’s black, wants a statue torn down that commemorates the Emancipation Proclamation and the subsequent liberation of an incredible number of African Americans from slavery. Former slaves paid for the statue. Again, the wishes and heartfelt desires of left-wing racists and the Ku Klux Klan are one and the same.

Holmes’ explanation:

“Although formerly enslaved Americans paid for this statue to be built in 1876, the design and sculpting process was done without their input, and it shows. The statue fails to note in any way how enslaved African Americans pushed for their own emancipation. Understandably, they were only recently liberated from slavery and were grateful for any recognition of their freedom.”

So an effete DC politician like Holmes Norton does not have any time for the real and sincere thanks rendered by those who was enslaved toward the men who liberated them. It could only be said by a Democrat and nearly only in DC.

This piece was published by David Kamioner on June 24, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

Read more at LifeZette:

CNN’s Don Lemon claims he doesn’t know bartender who is suing him for sexual assault

Black Lives Matter leader Shaun King requires Jesus Christ statues to be torn down—only the white ones

Jimmy Kimmel’s past comes back to haunt him: He’s caught wearing blackface, saying the n-word in resurfaced clips