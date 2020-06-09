DC mayor says White House ‘has a lot to answer for’ following week of tension in nation’s capital

“I think I’ve been shocked all week about how the federal government behaved against American citizens,” Bowser informed CNN’s Anderson Cooper on “AC360.”

President Donald Trump declared himself “your president of law and order” final week, and he vowed to return order to American streets utilizing the army if widespread unrest wasn’t in any other case quelled. Demonstrations swelled nationwide in response to the late May police killing of George Floyd , a black man who died by the hands of a white officer in Minneapolis.

“We were shocked and outraged that they moved the United States Army to threaten Washington, DC, into submission, I was shocked to see unnamed and unidentified federal police in the nation’s capital, all while we’re talking about police and community trust,” she continued. “I think the White House has a lot to answer for.”

Her feedback echoed the message she had for the President in a letter Friday, in which she mentioned the extra regulation enforcement in the town was “inflaming” and “adding to the grievances” of individuals protesting. “The protestors have been peaceful, and last night, the Metropolitan Police Department did not make a single arrest. Therefore, I am requesting that you withdraw all extraordinary law enforcement and military presence from Washington, DC,” the mayor wrote, including that she had ended the state of emergency in DC associated to the protests. The President had responded by attacking the mayor in a publish on Twitter, warning that if she did not deal with the service members “well” he would carry in a “different group of men and women.” But by Sunday, Trump tweeted that he had ordered for the National Guard to begin the method of withdrawing from Washington. Trump and Bowser have a historical past of butting heads. They disagreed over a pricey army parade that was deliberate in 2018 after which ultimately canceled, after which once more in 2019 over modifications in Fourth of July celebrations. Trump stays intent on holding an Independence Day celebration in Washington this yr, even because the mayor has mentioned a parade in the nation’s capital had been scrapped. On Friday, Bowser had the town paint “BLACK LIVES MATTER” in huge yellow letters on two blocks of 16th Street NW, a central axis that leads southward straight to the White House. Additionally, the mayor renamed the realm in entrance of Lafayette Square, steps from the White House, “Black Lives Matter Plaza.”

CNN’s Chandelis Duster, Nicky Robertson and Kelly Mena contributed to this report.

