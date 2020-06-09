DC mayor says White House ‘has a lot to answer for’ following week of tension in nation’s capital

“I think I’ve been shocked all week about how the federal government behaved against American citizens,” Bowser informed CNN’s Anderson Cooper on “AC360.”
“We were shocked and outraged that they moved the United States Army to threaten Washington, DC, into submission, I was shocked to see unnamed and unidentified federal police in the nation’s capital, all while we’re talking about police and community trust,” she continued. “I think the White House has a lot to answer for.”
“The protestors have been peaceful, and last night, the Metropolitan Police Department did not make a single arrest. Therefore, I am requesting that you withdraw all extraordinary law enforcement and military presence from Washington, DC,” the mayor wrote, including that she had ended the state of emergency in DC associated to the protests.
Trump and Bowser have a historical past of butting heads. They disagreed over a pricey army parade that was deliberate in 2018 after which ultimately canceled, after which once more in 2019 over modifications in Fourth of July celebrations. Trump stays intent on holding an Independence Day celebration in Washington this yr, even because the mayor has mentioned a parade in the nation’s capital had been scrapped.
Additionally, the mayor renamed the realm in entrance of Lafayette Square, steps from the White House, “Black Lives Matter Plaza.”
