DC mayor says travelers from 27 states must quarantine upon arrival in capital: See the list

Additionally, Bowser is motivating homeowners to either stay in D.C. or only travel to locations with low case numbers.

“District residents are encouraged to take ‘staycations,’ to stay local, or only travel to places with low COVID-19 case counts, and to maintain physical distance from non-household members at all times,” the order says.

The order says the list will be upgraded every 2 weeks, with the next upgrade set up forAug 20.

The order is in impact up untilOct 9, or up until any date through which a state of emergency situation is extended, whichever is later on.

The requirement does not use to those who are just “traveling through” those locations, either by driving through or going through an airport. The order likewise supplies an exception for necessary travel, however in those cases, individuals are to self-quarantine and look for medical attention if they display signs.

Members of Congress are exempt since their work certifies as necessary service, and the Washington Nationals have actually likewise been given an exemption waiver, WTOP reported

The statement came simply after Bowser enhanced the city’s mask required, needing anybody 3 or older to use a mask whenever they leave the home and might come in contact with others. The order showed lawbreakers might be fined approximately $1,000

