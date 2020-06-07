DC mayor says federal response to protests led to larger groups participating peacefully

in town are “inflaming” and “adding to the grievances” of individuals protesting. In a letter to the President on Friday, Bowser argued that the extra legislation enforcementn town are “inflaming” and “adding to the grievances” of individuals protesting.

“The protestors have been peaceful, and last night, the Metropolitan Police Department did not make a single arrest. Therefore, I am requesting that you withdraw all extraordinary law enforcement and military presence from Washington, DC,” the mayor wrote in the letter , including that she had ended the state of emergency in DC associated to the protests.

In a submit on Twitter, the President lambasted the mayor and warned that if she did not deal with the service members “well” he would herald a “different group of men and women.”

Asked about her “fight” with President throughout an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” Bowser stated, “We’re not engaged in a fight, but we’re engaged in a defense of our city.”

“What we saw last week was basically an invasion of our city. Active-duty army troops moved from all points around the country to threaten our autonomy,” she stated. “And what you saw, and I won’t have it reduced to a spat, was how I have to defend our taxpayers and it’s sad to say that we would have to defend ourselves against federal forces.”

On Sunday, Trump tweeted that he has ordered for the National Guard to begin the method of withdrawing from the nation’s capital.

The mayor additionally spoke on Sunday in an interview with ABC in regards to the mural painted on a number of blocks of 16th Street north of the White House emblazoned with “BLACK LIVES MATTER” in yellow and renaming that space “Black Lives Matter Plaza.” Protesters on Saturday added the phrases “ DEFUND THE POLICE ” subsequent to the mural.

Asked if she would take away these new phrases, she wouldn’t straight reply.

“It’s not a part of the mural, and we certainly encourage expression but we are using the city streets for city art,” Bowser informed ABC. “I actually haven’t even had an opportunity to review it Martha. But we — the response that we’ve gotten from people about the Black Lives Matter — Black Lives Matter mural has just been incredible.”