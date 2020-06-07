DC mayor says federal response to protests led to larger groups participating peacefully

Her feedback come amid almost two weeks of nationwide protests
over Floyd’s dying by the hands of police in Minneapolis. Some protests, together with ones within the nation’s capital, turned harmful. But in current days, the protests have largely remained peaceable.
On Saturday, 1000’s of individuals descended upon the nation’s capital to protest however just one particular person was arrested, in accordance to a tally
by the Metropolitan Police Department. President Donald Trump has attributed the National Guard’s presence within the metropolis as a cause for calmer protests.
“What Americans saw was federal police forces tear-gassing peaceful Americans. And how they responded made clear to the President that Americans would exercise their First Amendment rights and they would do it peacefully. And what he actually did, as you saw, for the remaining days would turn out more people and more people who were there for peaceful protests,” Bowser told
ABC’s Martha Raddatz on “This Week.”
Tensions between Bowser and Trump have escalated in current days after federal forces cleared peaceable protesters from Lafayette Square throughout from the White House so the President may stroll to St. John’s Episcopal Church for a subsequent photo-op
on Monday.
In a letter
to the President on Friday, Bowser argued that the extra legislation enforcement i
n town are “inflaming” and “adding to the grievances” of individuals protesting.
“The protestors have been peaceful, and last night, the Metropolitan Police Department did not make a single arrest. Therefore, I am requesting that you withdraw all extraordinary law enforcement and military presence from Washington, DC,” the mayor wrote in the letter
, including that she had ended the state of emergency in DC associated to the protests.
In a submit on Twitter, the President lambasted
the mayor and warned that if she did not deal with the service members “well” he would herald a “different group of men and women.”
Asked about her “fight” with President throughout an interview
on “Fox News Sunday,” Bowser stated, “We’re not engaged in a fight, but we’re engaged in a defense of our city.”
“What we saw last week was basically an invasion of our city. Active-duty army troops moved from all points around the country to threaten our autonomy,” she stated. “And what you saw, and I won’t have it reduced to a spat, was how I have to defend our taxpayers and it’s sad to say that we would have to defend ourselves against federal forces.”
On Sunday, Trump tweeted
that he has ordered for the National Guard to begin the method of withdrawing from the nation’s capital.
The mayor additionally spoke on Sunday in an interview with ABC in regards to the mural
painted on a number of blocks of 16th Street north of the White House emblazoned with “BLACK LIVES MATTER” in yellow and renaming that space “Black Lives Matter Plaza.” Protesters on Saturday added the phrases “DEFUND THE POLICE
” subsequent to the mural.
Asked if she would take away these new phrases, she wouldn’t straight reply.
“It’s not a part of the mural, and we certainly encourage expression but we are using the city streets for city art,” Bowser informed ABC. “I actually haven’t even had an opportunity to review it Martha. But we — the response that we’ve gotten from people about the Black Lives Matter — Black Lives Matter mural has just been incredible.”
The mayor had joined
the 1000’s of protesters on the streets of the nation’s capital on Saturday. The Metropolitan Police Department estimated there have been at the least 6,000 protesters at a number of areas as of midday, which was earlier than any main occasions started.
CNN’s Kevin Bohn and Nicky Robertson contributed to this report.
