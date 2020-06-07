DC mayor defends protests; blasts Trump’s move to call in U.S. troops

The scene on Saturday was starkly totally different from earlier this week when legislation enforcement moved aggressively to push again protesters from a park in entrance of the White House. Within minutes, President Trump walked throughout the park to seem earlier than cameras at a church the place he held up a Bible, however did not supply any prayers. The episode has been broadly criticized.

DC READIES FOR SATURDAY PROTESTS AS POLICE CHIEF SAYS IT MAY BE ‘LARGEST WE’VE HAD IN THE CITY’

“What we saw last week was basically an invasion of our city” Bowser mentioned. “Active-duty Army troops moved from all points around the country to threaten our autonomy in what you saw, and I won’t have it reduced to a spat on how I have to defend our taxpayers, and it’s sad to say that we would have to defend ourselves against federal forces.”

Unlike the key Washington protests of the previous, Saturday’s occasions weren’t strongly organized. In some circumstances, they have been mini-marches that started in residential neighborhoods earlier than converging on 16th Street, one of many main roads main to the White House, the place Trump spent the day with none public appearances.

Many protesters carried indicators urging members to vote with the fervour they introduced to the streets. The Rev. Al Sharpton has mentioned he is organizing a March on Washington for late August that may energize voters heading into the autumn presidential marketing campaign.

Bowser is below strain to cut back funding for town’s police and reinvest that cash elsewhere. The native chapter of Black Lives Matter derided Bowser’s broadly publicized move to paint Black Lives Matter throughout one of many streets close to the White House.

“This is performative and a distraction from her active counter organizing to our demands to decrease the police budget and invest in the community,” it mentioned on Twitter.

But as Bowser strolled that part of the road, the gang in this overwhelmingly Democratic metropolis burst into applause for a girl who’s more and more the topic of Trump’s ire. Art Lindy, a fifth-generation Washingtonian, shouted “Vice President Bowser” as she walked by.

On Sunday, Trump ordered the National Guard to go away D.C. In making the announcement, he tweeted: “I have just given an order for our National Guard to start the process of withdrawing from Washington, D.C., now that everything is under perfect control. They will be going home, but can quickly return, if needed. Far fewer protesters showed up last night than anticipated!”

