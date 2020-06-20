DC Fighting Game ‘Injustice: Gods Among Us’ is Free for PS, Xbox and PC

Clear up your schedule till the 25th of June, as DC fighting game ‘Injustice: Gods Among Us’ is free for everyone wishing to buy it. This game, produced by NetherRealm Studios as well as Warner Bros, allows you to combat the various characters of DC Universe against each other in a duel to the death.

The game was first released in 2013 and subsequent versions have been released for PS4, and now XBOX.

For PC users, the game is freely available on STEAM. You can get the Ultimate Edition without paying for anything. Similarly for PlayStation users, the game is on the PlayStation Store for PS4 and PS Vita. If you use an XBOX One, use the XBOX 360 store. According to Forbes, you will be able to access and install the game from the ‘Owned games’ area of your console.

The game brings out all the older characters of DC like Wonder Woman, Nightwing, and others, and puts them in a 2D battle that is set in extremely iconic locations. There are a few different modes with which one can play and enjoy the game to the fullest. According to hardcore DC fans, the game does complete justice to the very iconic movements of the characters in the universe.

All you need to do is grab the game before the deadline.