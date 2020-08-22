DC and Warner Bros. FanDome: event date, time, and how to watch online

Without San Diego Comic-Con,DC Comics and Warner Bros introduced a brand-new virtual event to display brand-new trailers for upcoming movies, video games, and TELEVISION programs.

From Robert Pattinson’s The Batman to Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League to looks at The Flash, Shazam 2, Aquaman 2, Wonder Woman 1984, and more, FanDome is efficiently attempting to recreate the experience of Comic-Con’s Hall H phenomena in an interactive, virtual method. Different “panels” will occur throughout the day. Those panels will then be replayed in the “FanDome” for 24 hr. This is the very first FanDome event of the year, with another one set up for September 12th. Saturday’s event is committed to the most significant advancements in the movie, TELEVISION, and video gaming area. The event begins at 1pm ET with a panel for Wonder Woman 1984

When is it?

FanDome will begin at 1pm ET. Most of the panels will run up until about 8:30 pm ET. There will be repeat streams of the panels for 24 hr if you miss out on one you have an interest in.

How do I watch it?

Unlike San Diego Comic-Con’s virtual celebration, this isn’t going to be hosted on different YouTube channels. In order to watch FanDome, you’ll have to established an account on DC’s website for the event, however there’s no charge connected with it. Once an account is established, you can develop your own …