Daytona RC race was “heck of a show” that could return in 2021

At least that’s the draw from the favorable evaluations the race gotten from NASCAR authorities and a number of of the taking part motorists.

The just genuine misstep Sunday was a 32-minute hold-up for lightning in the location. Chase Elliott wound up holding back Denny Hamlin for his 3rd successive roadway course triumph and 2nd Cup Series win of the 2020 season.

This weekend’s ARCA, Truck Xfinity and Cup races on the Daytona Road Course were included when COVID-19 limitations made traveling this month for NASCAR’s yearly stop at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International unfeasible.

Putting all of it together

Instead, NASCAR chose to make use of Daytona’s 3.57-mile, 14-turn roadway course as an option after a late addition of a 2nd chicane leaving oval Turn 4 to slow speeds on the frontstretch.

There was no practice or certifying and no motorist was enabled to get in more than one occasion throughout the weekend to avoid anybody from getting a benefit.

“It was really something that came together really quickly once we had to pivot out of Watkins Glen, and it was fantastic what the track did, what the teams did to get ready for this historic day here at Daytona, and what can you say about no practice, no qualifying,” stated Scott Miller, NASCAR’s vice president of competitors.