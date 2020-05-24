Daytona Beach-goers Go Crazy When Cash Thrown Out Car Sunroof



Volusia Sheriff’s Office

We simply wished to present you a style of what is going on on with all the parents who simply regained freedom … and it is insane.

A throng of beachgoers — round 200 — descended on a automobile on one of many predominant drags of Daytona Beach to catch a couple of dollars. Someone inside a automobile was throwing money out onto the road from the sunroof, and bedlam ensued.

It acquired so loopy one of many deputies attempting to revive order reported over his radio he heard gunshots. He did not … it was a automobile backfiring.

Daytona is simply one of many many locations across the nation that pulls massive numbers of vacationers and vacationers … and as we’re seeing, numerous of us clearly assume coronavirus is a factor of the previous, regardless of each physician and scientist says the virus is alive and effectively.