Days After Trump Warns of Violence in Portland, Video Emerges Of Man Brutally Beaten By ‘Protesters’

A harsh attack by ‘protesters’ in Portland was caught on video simply days after President Trump alerted mayors in Democrat- managed cities to get the violence under control.

The most current event of mob violence in Portland happened simply obstructs far from a federal court house that has actually been the topic of debate as federal police had actually been released to safeguard the website.

The video is profane and troubling, as a man who apparently protected another victim of the anarchists is pulled from his truck, beaten, punched and kicked strongly to the pavement.

An authorities spokesperson informed Fox News that protesters “were chasing the truck before it crashed, and they assaulted the driver after the crash.”

The attack is reminiscent of the Reginald Denny attack throughout the 1992 Los Angeles riots.

The man was kicked and knocked unconscious in the street.

The Daily Wire reports that the man in the video “defended someone that had been attacked” and consequently attempted to leave the scene in his automobile.