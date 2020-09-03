Daylight saving time is bad for sleep and should end, experts say

The shifts interrupt our sleep schedules and damage our health, according to experts at the American Academy ofSleep Medicine And in August, more than a century after daylight saving time was presented, the AASM launched a position statement calling for it to be canceled completely.

“We’ve had evidence slowly building up over the years, in terms of the adverse effects when we move from daylight saving time to standard time, and vice versa,” stated AASMPresident Dr Kannan Ramar, a sleep medication professional at theMayo Clinic

“It’s like filling a cup with water,” stated Ramar, discussing the timing of the AASM’s call to end daylight saving time now. “You fill the cup with water as evidence continues to build up. At a certain point, it tends to overflow.”

What occurs when we alter the clocks “From a sleep science perspective, (changing the clocks) doesn’t make any sense,” concurredDr Rafael Pelayo, a sleep professional with theStanford Sleep Medicine Center “Biologically it doesn’t make any sense.” That is since our bodies take days to adapt to a transformed sleep schedule. “Even though you’re just getting an hour less of sleep, it takes about five days to get back in sync,” Pelayo stated. It exacerbates an existing issue: Many individuals currently lose out on the sleep essential for health. One in 3 Americans do not get enough sleep regularly, according to the United StatesCenters for Disease Control and Prevention (It’s even worse for some individuals of color. More …

