Day determined to get back to number one: former coach By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: The 148 th Open Championship



MELBOURNE (Reuters) – A resurgent Jason Day is determined to recover the world number one ranking after competing at the PGA Championship, his former coach Colin Swatton stated on Wednesday.

Flying solo after splitting with veteran coach Swatton last month, Day ended up connected for 4th in San Francisco behind winner Collin Morikawa after tape-recording 3 leading-10 ends up considering that the U.S. trip’s resumption.

“He’s taken responsibility for his game and his swing,” Swatton informed Australian Associated Press.

“He is very inspired to get back to world number one and it will not shock me if he arrives.

“Four top 10 s and competing in the very first significant of this year, I believe, signifies things to come.”

The 12- times Tour winner, who caught the world number one ranking in 2015 and held it on and off for 51 weeks, fell out of the top 50 previously this year after having problem with back issues.

The 32- year-old has actually enhanced to 32 nd in the rankings after the top-five at the PGA Championship.

Day was 14 when he started dealing with Swatton, with the coach bring his bag up until 2017.

Swatton, who has actually increased his media dedications over the previous year, stated he was not downhearted by the end of their collaboration.

…