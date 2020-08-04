Day 2 of U.S. Women’s Amateur stroke play postponed because of Hurricane Isaias

The 2nd round of stroke-play receiving the U.S. Women’s Amateur has actually been postponed till Wednesday, because of Hurricane Isaias.

USGA authorities made the statement as the hurricane was anticipated to discard as much as 4 inches of rain overnight, Monday into Tuesday, in the Washington, D.C. city location.

The champion is being objected to at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Maryland.

The initially 18 of the 36 stroke-play certifying holes was onMonday The 2nd 18 was slated for Tuesday and will now happen a day later on.

Rachel Kuehn and Riley Smyth share the lead after a set of 4-under 68 s.

The top 64 gamers will advance to the match-play part.