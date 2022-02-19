According to Aravot.am, on February 15, at around 4:20 pm, a detainee detained in cell 328 of the 3rd building of the Armavir penitentiary institution asked for permission to use his right to make a phone call. Leaving his cell, he approached the door of the 325 cell. The employees of the penitentiary urged the NDU to leave the vicinity of cell # 325 and go to call. At that time, quarrels and shouts were heard from the mentioned cell. It turned out that the detainees kept in 325 cells were the NDU, V. KJ and N ․ The National Assembly is dragging and pushing the MPC kept in the same cell, which was lying on the ground at that time.

VK և NA stated that they did not want to live in the same cell with MMJ. A forensic medical examination has been appointed.

On February 13, at around 9 pm, the detainees kept in cell 609 of the 6th building of “Armavir” penitentiary reported that the sewer of their bathroom was blocked. In order to remove the blockage, GJ H., a convict of the 5th building involved in the economic activities of the penitentiary, went to the 6th building accompanied by his staff. According to the current procedure, when G. was searched. H., the latter hindered the legal actions of the employees. The employees explained to the convict about the use of physical force and special means against him in case of obstruction. After the explanatory work, GH took out a small white paper package from the left part of the trouser belt. The found package contained yellow-green dried-crushed vegetable mass weighing 0.48 grams. GH orally informed that he had found the package while cleaning the penitentiary. Complex forensic-forensic-forensic examinations have been appointed.

On February 15, at around 11:25 am, the officers of the Security Department of “Armavir” penitentiary examined S. Person arrested by Khachikyan H. The parcel brought for VS. 3 suspicious masses of this color, weighing 9.8 grams, were found among the granular round chocolate grains in the consignment. S. Khachikyan stated that the parcel brought by him was intended for HV. Khachikyan did not know what the find was, he did not even know under what circumstances he appeared in the parcel. A forensic chemical examination has been appointed.

Materials are being prepared in “Armavir” penitentiary institution, the administration of “Armavir” penitentiary has applied to the Vagharshapat police department in connection with the cases.

Armen DAVTYAN