Dawn Butler, a Black British MP, accuses police of racial profiling after her car was stopped

Dawn Butler , an opposition Labour MP and previous shadow equalities minister, was stopped by police while driving in the east London district ofHackney

.

She shot herself informing police “the way you do it (stop and search) is wrong,” including “you cannot drive around and enjoy a Sunday afternoon whilst Black because you’re going to be stopped by police.”

Responding to reports of the event, London’s Metropolitan Police stated on Monday that an officer “incorrectly entered the registration into a police computer which identified the car as registered to an address in Yorkshire.”

“Once the mistake was realised the officer sought to explain this to the occupants; they were then able to continue on their way,” the police declaration stated, including that no searches were performed.

Last week, constraints were reimposed in parts of Northern England, consisting of North West and West Yorkshire, after a rise in coronavirus cases. But Butler told Sky News that the event was an example of racial profiling, stating: “We’re two Black people in a car driving through Hackney and they thought ‘We’ll stop them,'” she stated. Despite the police declaration pointing out Yorkshire, a Met police representative stated the coronavirus constraints were not the factor the car wasstopped He informed CNN on Monday that it was “not because of Covid,” without elaborating even more. Earlier this year, UK government data revealed that in between April 2018 and March 2019, there were 38 stop and look for every 1,000 …

