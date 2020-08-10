Dawn Butler, a Black British MP, accuses police of racial profiling after her car was stopped

.
She shot herself informing police “the way you do it (stop and search) is wrong,” including “you cannot drive around and enjoy a Sunday afternoon whilst Black because you’re going to be stopped by police.”
Responding to reports of the event, London’s Metropolitan Police stated on Monday that an officer “incorrectly entered the registration into a police computer which identified the car as registered to an address in Yorkshire.”
“Once the mistake was realised the officer sought to explain this to the occupants; they were then able to continue on their way,” the police declaration stated, including that no searches were performed.
Last week, constraints were reimposed in parts of Northern England, consisting of North West and West Yorkshire, after a rise in coronavirus cases.
Despite the police declaration pointing out Yorkshire, a Met police representative stated the coronavirus constraints were not the factor the car wasstopped He informed CNN on Monday that it was “not because of Covid,” without elaborating even more.