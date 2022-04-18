The statement of the former Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia David Tonoyan

RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan “For the first time in a few days after the war, I learned that there was a problem with helmets and body armor in the army,” he told the National Assembly on April 13.

I declare responsibly that the demand for armaments and military equipment of the RA Armed Forces, including helmets and armor, is presented in detail in the “Arms and Military Equipment Development Program”, which was last reaffirmed by the RA Government during Nikol Pashinyan’s tenure.

To be continued…