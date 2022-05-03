Ermenihaber. Armenia և: Turkey: special representatives by appointment started Armenian:–Turkish: dialogue process: versatile to submit: for Armenian News:.am:–h: continues is: interviews series: Turkey: and Armenia political–Public: figures:, scientists: and experts: with:.

Thus Armenian: և: Turkish: readers: to trial are handing over mentioned figures: heterogeneous views: relationship: Settlement: on:.

This: times: questions are to correct Հայ:–Turkish: Reconciliation Commission: (Turkish-Armenian reconciliation commission- TARC) member, archeologist, Professor: David Hovhannisyan:

– Turkey: և: Armenia between: without: Prerequisites: relationship: Settlement: process: continues is. By: To you: What? Problem: is: wish Turkey: solve: relationship: by regulation:

– Why does Turkey need normalization of relations? There is no answer to that question yet. There are superficial answers that will hardly satisfy us completely. There are two possible answers on the surface. After the war, Turkey estimates that Azerbaijan has already achieved its goal, that is, Azerbaijan’s resistance to the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations will not be particularly strong, which can be ignored. This is an option.

The second option is to use the consequences of defeat as effectively as possible in a more positive atmosphere for Turkey. There are two options, which, as I said, are superficial answers. On the other hand, when we try to analyze the issue on a broader horizon, the same question arises again: do the Armenian-Turkish relations refer to Armenia or do they refer more to the Turkish-American, Turkish-Russian, Turkish-European relations? The answer here, of course, is the second that Armenia is not assessed by Turkey as a serious player influencing the situation. Therefore, from this point of view, the possible benefits that Turkey can reap from the settlement in its relations with the USA, the EU, individual EU member states, France and Germany, are much more significant. Here again, the issue of Turkish-Russian relations becomes very urgent, because it would be logical to assume that the Turkish leadership can not like the Russian presence on the Armenian-Turkish border as a military base, as well as as a peacekeeper in Artsakh.

If we look at it from this point of view, what can be assumed that the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations will allow us to change a certain position on these issues? In other words, we are trying to answer the same question: why does Turkey need all this?

It is quite understandable why the United States needs it, it has been very persistently striving for some progress in this issue for years. It is quite clear why Russia does not need this. At least to Russia, which existed 5 years ago. In the current situation, it is difficult to say what they need. It is clear that for the EU this would also be a positive step: opening the borders, launching transport arteries and channels. All this is very clear.

– You: on time involved are you been in the commission, which: public diplomacy through: try: was to touch Settlement: feature:: This: in terms of: well known are you Armenian:–Turkish: relationship: Settlement: processes to the nuances: What? Content: difference: there is this: and previous: processes between::

– Not only in the Armenian-Turkish commission, but also in such projects, I have always tried to be as useful as I can, because I think that from the point of view of Armenia’s security, the normalization of relations with Turkey and the conclusion of security agreements will be beneficial for us. But here, as in all matters, the devil is in the details, what are the conditions for all this?

The Armenian-Turkish Reconciliation Commission was a very important event, it was a process, it was a very serious experience, because first the red lines were touched, besides, it was possible to create the first legal document related to the genocide. It is now the basis for discussing this issue in various instances. It was very important here that we were able to provoke a discussion about the genocide in our society, especially in Turkish society, because they were taboo issues. So that phase was very important, unfortunately, so much happened after that that phase, that line, did not continue.

As for the difference between the processes, the whole geopolitical situation has changed, the balance of power has changed. If at that time the situation was quite stable, ներին in the early 2000s it did not even make sense to talk about a new war, now it has already happened. Besides, during the war it turned out that we have no ally at all, it turned out that this issue does not concern anyone but us. By us, I mean Armenia, Azerbaijan, the population of Artsakh, others are interested in the issue to some extent. It turned out that we did not particularly understand the process of world processes, we do not particularly understand. All this naturally separates that period from this new stage. The differences are huge.

If we start such a process now, we will start from another position with a different psychology, I mean a process like the Armenian-Turkish Reconciliation Commission. I would, for example, take part in a dialogue, but I would not take part in such a serious process. I would not say that the results of the Armenian-Turkish reconciliation commission are null and void, because, nevertheless, there is “experience” and “documents”, but of course the approaches are different now, the positions have changed.

– Parties: underline: are:, that: process: without: Prerequisites: is:: By: To you: Is it? so is:: If: no, Is it? risk: see: are you, that: later what! convenient moment: TH:–n: on the table again Prerequisites: will put.

– In my opinion, since we have not answered the first question why Turkey needs this, we must assess the whole process as imitation. If there is no imitation, everything is very easy there. There is no problem, there is a standard protocol on the establishment of diplomatic relations, which is mutually approved, signed և end without various ratifications և etc. If not, what is being discussed? I do not understand the subject of the discussion if there is no precondition.

– Turkish: side: Official: rhetoric all levels: underlined is: process: Azerbaijan: with: to coordinate the circumstance. What? role: has Azerbaijan this: in the process:

– This, for me, is another proof (maybe I am very subjective in this matter) that the process is imitative. Except for 2000. From the negotiations, I have always heard about the Azerbaijani factor, that it is very powerful, very influential in determining Turkey’s policy. Nonsense from my point of view, but it sells very well.

For example, non-ratification of the Zurich Protocols brought serious economic and political benefits to Turkey. He received a lot from Azerbaijan. They immediately say that they are going step by step, which is incomprehensible to me, they are holding consultations with Azerbaijan. This is an opportunity for them to say at some point that the Azerbaijani side is against it, does not want it, and we must take it into account. This is done for Americans, not for us.

– Ukrainian: crisis from the start after: Armenian:–Turkish: in the process certain slowing down is: observed: What? effect can: is: to have present geopolitical tension ours: region: on: in general և: Armenian:–Turkish: process: on: in particular:

– Naturally, it is because Russia is weakening. The Russian factor can be taken into account. There is another important issue in Turkey – elections. Erdogan’s situation inside the country is not very stable, so he needs some achievements.

The most important of these will be the achievement of Turkey’s international role, its mediation between Ukraine and Russia, which is very important for the Turkish side. In order not to complicate this mediation by some external circumstances, the Armenian-Turkish process is stopped. This is very clear so that there are no additional complications. This is their main foreign policy bet, which is very important for Erdogan.