Davit Babayan replaced by Vahram Poghosyan – Panorama

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree, based on which Vahram Poghosyan was appointed Head of Information division on the President’s workplace. Poghosyan will exchange Davit Babayan within the publish, who will function advisor to the president.

“It has been 13 years since I have led the Information department at the President’s Office of the Artsakh Republic – a structure that was responsible for the information policy of our state,” Babayan wrote on his Facebook web page. “The information front especially for our country, which is in unresolved conflict, is of strategic importance. I had the honor to head the department for the past years, be one of the frontrunners of the information war, serve to my people and the Fatherland,” Babayan added.

He additionally congratulated Poghosyan on his new place and wished him success.