"David was a true friend, a man devoted to his homeland and work." Morning

Hero of Artsakh, Lieutenant Colonel Davit Ghazaryan. native officer, combat commander…

A brave, selfless fighter who, until the last drop of blood, was dedicated to the homeland և its military duty…

David’s feats are great. From the first day of the war he led the staff on the principle of “No step back”. He taught his warriors to fight as skillfully as he did. They managed to enter the battle early, but they were ready for a feat, they did it under the leadership of their commander Davit Ghazaryan. Being a good commander, he did not allow the enemy to move an inch of land with his battalion for 4 days.

David Ghazaryan was born on May 5, 1989 in the city of Vedi to the Vanik և Anik Ghazaryan family. His father, a former military man, raised his three children, their two daughters as good and kind people, as true patriots.

David’s father, Vanik Ghazaryan, being a military man, also served in the homeland, which later became a guide for his son.

David’s grandfathers came to Vedi from Mush. And the memory of the lost land of the ancestors, the historical injustice and the insatiable desire to defend the homeland remained in his heart forever.

David attended school No. 1 in Vedi էր was one of the best students in the school. He had a great stock of knowledge and was a candidate for a medal. He could have chosen different professions, but he decided to become a soldier like his father, to dedicate himself to the defense of his homeland. When David decided to enter the Vazgen Sargsyan Military Institute, it was unexpected for the teachers. He was brilliantly accepted ավարտ he finished it with honor. After graduating from the institute, David Ghazaryan himself chose his place of service – Artsakh. David did not just want to serve, but to be at the forefront of defending his homeland. That’s how he went to Hadrut.

David was loved by all because of his kind but steadfast character, because of his modesty but his demanding nature. The mental and physical forces were combined in him. He was a reliable friend, for example, to his soldiers. During all ten years of service, David remained in his military unit. The command did not want to lose such an officer. At first he was a platoon commander, then a platoon. He was appointed chief of staff and finally battalion commander. Although he only had the title of captain…

In 2014, David married Hripsime Mailyan. They had a daughter, Ani, and then a son, Vanik. And as brilliant a soldier as David was, he became a wonderful husband and father.

When the girl, Ani, is asked about her father, she proudly says that her father is a hero.

Artsakh became a real homeland for David, he was in love with Hadrut. Serving the homeland was David’s main purpose in life. He was devoted with zeal. He knew the theory and practice of battle very well, he knew all types of weapons. He was a natural soldier.

Successfully passing the exams, he was admitted to one of the Russian academies. But he returned, feeling that difficult times were approaching, և he must be here, on the front line of the defense of the homeland.

In 2016, Azerbaijan attacked the borders of Artsakh. And David Ghazaryan was one of them who entered the battle against the aggressors and repulsed their attack. He was awarded the “Combat Service” medal.

A training battalion was created in the military unit. He was to become one of the best officers in command of such a responsible unit. And the command chose Davit Ghazaryan without hesitation. David was only 30 years old, but he was like a father to young soldiers, a wise, strict teacher, very caring, attentive. The soldiers respected him for his justice and kindness; they tried to earn his words of encouragement.

In 2020, 31-year-old Davit Ghazaryan was awarded the rank of lieutenant colonel. There was a way forward for him. But on September 27, Azerbaijan launched a large-scale aggression, հայտն David appeared where he should have been, on the front line, in front of the enemy.

The situation was very tense and the command had to send even the training battalion to the battle. And already on September 27, David took his young warriors to battle and they bravely left with their beloved commander.

The enemy was attacking with huge forces, but the young fighters were not afraid, because the same young, brave and skilled commander, Lieutenant Colonel Davit Ghazaryan, was fighting next to them.

“Do not be afraid, we are all mortal. shoot!

David was delivering everything. He kept in touch with all the units of the battalion, commanded the artillery, and fought against the enemy. He did not seem to turn a blind eye, but under his command the young warriors performed miracles.

David’s voice was always heard through communication. David and his battalion fought for four days.

He held the positions for four days after a large number of fierce shelling, under the attacks of dozens of tanks, 37 tanks were destroyed by Davit Ghazaryan’s fighters, three tanks were taken prisoner. The battalion repulsed the attack, with which it suffered heavy losses. David was heartbroken for the death of every soldier.

During one of the attacks, on September 30, he stood in the way of the invading enemy tanks, defending his soldiers… And fell in battle, not retreating, not giving an inch.

The recruits always kept their name high, realizing that they were David’s soldiers; just as he was not afraid, they should not be afraid.

Hero of Artsakh, Lieutenant Colonel Davit Ghazaryan. He will be remembered by the Armenian people as a symbol of courage and selfless love for the homeland. As a model of the Armenian land, a real child.

On October 4, after David’s death, by the President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan, David was posthumously awarded the highest title of “Hero of Artsakh”.

We are proud, but if he were alive, we would be even more proud. He proved that he is an accomplished man and deserves everything, being respected by his friends, his soldiers.

David set an example for all of us. He is not with us physically, but he will always be with us spiritually։ in our hearts. A fearless warrior who dedicated himself to the defense of his homeland, և for that sacred purpose, he gave his life, և that is why he is a Hero…

Lyon SAHAKYAN