David Stockdale, Cheick Keita and Jefferson Montero to leave Birmingham City on June 30 | Football News





David Stockdale will Birmingham City on the finish of subsequent month

Goalkeeper David Stockdale and left-back Cheick Keita have been advised they’re leaving Birmingham on the finish of June.

Championship golf equipment are set to return to coaching on Monday as they tentatively start steps in the direction of resuming their season subsequent month.

But the Blues have advised the pair their present offers is not going to be prolonged past the tip of subsequent month, that means they won’t end out the season with their team-mates if it does resume as hoped.

City additionally say they won’t be trying to lengthen the mortgage of winger Jefferson Montero from Swansea.

Stockdale was a high-profile signing in the summertime of 2017, the primary participant signed by Harry Redknapp after a profitable spell at Brighton.

The 34-year-old made 39 appearances in his debut marketing campaign earlier than falling out of favour underneath Garry Monk.

He has since had mortgage spells with Southend United, Wycombe Wanderers (twice) and Coventry City.

Keita, 24, joined Birmingham in January 2017, for an undisclosed payment from Italian aspect Virtus Entella. He has made 11 appearances for the membership.

Montero, 30, has made 19 appearances since becoming a member of Birmingham on a season-long mortgage from Swansea City on switch deadline day in August.