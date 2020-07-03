David Starkey is dropped by publisher and Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge over racist slavery comments

In the interview, which ranged from the Black Lives Matter motion to globalization and whether or not White privilege exists, Starkey mentioned: “Slavery was not genocide — otherwise there wouldn’t be so many damn Blacks in Africa or in Britain, would there? An awful lot of them survived.”
“…And as for the idea that slavery is this kind of terrible disease that dare not speak its name — it only dare not speak its name, Darren, because we settled it nearly 200 years ago.”
Apparently evaluating slavery to the battle of Catholics in British historical past, he added: “We don’t normally go on about the fact that Roman Catholics once upon a time didn’t have the vote and weren’t allowed to have their own churches because we had Catholic emancipation.”
“And do you know what — we had Catholic emancipation at pretty much exactly the same time that we got rid of slavery in the 1830s. We don’t go on about that because it’s part of history, it’s a question that’s settled.”
The interview, which was uploaded to YouTube on June 30, prompted widespread criticism on social media. Sajid Javid, a Conservative member of Parliament and former UK finance minister, known as Starkey’s comments racist.
CNN contacted Starkey for remark however he had not replied by the time of publication.
After widespread criticism of the interview, carried out for his Reasoned UK platform, Grimes posted once more on Thursday, conceding he had not been as “engaged” as he should have been in the course of the encounter. Grimes mentioned ought to have “robustly questioned” Starkey about his comments. “It goes without saying that Reasoned UK does not support or condone Dr David Starkey’s words,” he mentioned.
Fitzwilliam College, a part of Cambridge University, confirmed on Friday that, after contacting Starkey, it had “accepted Dr David Starkey’s resignation of his Honorary Fellowship with immediate effect.”
“We are reviewing his existing backlist in light of his comments and views.”
Starkey has discovered himself in sizzling water earlier than with comments on race. Discussing the London riots in 2011 on the BBC’s flagship present affairs program, Newsnight, Starkey mentioned: “The Whites have become Black.”
“A particular sort of violent, destructive, nihilistic gangster culture has become the fashion,” he mentioned in the course of the interview. The comments prompted nearly 700 complaints from viewers, in keeping with the BBC.