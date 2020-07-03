David Starkey is dropped by publisher and Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge over racist slavery comments

Starkey, who focuses on historical past from the Tudor interval and and has a repute as a provocateur, confronted widespread condemnation for utilizing derogatory language about Black folks in an online interview with conservative commentator Darren Grimes.

In the interview, which ranged from the Black Lives Matter motion to globalization and whether or not White privilege exists, Starkey mentioned: “Slavery was not genocide — otherwise there wouldn’t be so many damn Blacks in Africa or in Britain, would there? An awful lot of them survived.”

“…And as for the idea that slavery is this kind of terrible disease that dare not speak its name — it only dare not speak its name, Darren, because we settled it nearly 200 years ago.”

Apparently evaluating slavery to the battle of Catholics in British historical past, he added: “We don’t normally go on about the fact that Roman Catholics once upon a time didn’t have the vote and weren’t allowed to have their own churches because we had Catholic emancipation.”





