David Silva’s father hits back at Lazio director for criticising ex-Man City star after Sociedad transfer

The Italian club were dissatisfied to find out that the Spaniard had actually decided for a transfer to the Anoeta rather of Stadio Olimpico after leaving Manchester

David Silva’s father has actually struck back at Lazio director Igli Tare for criticising the previous Manchester City star after his transfer to Real Sociedad.

The 34-year-old signed a two-year agreement with Sociedad on Monday, having actually left City as a totally free representative at completion of the 2019-20 season.

The news provoked an upset action from Tare, as Stadio Olimpico had actually at first been promoted as the most likely next location for Silva following his Etihad Stadium exit.

“I have great respect for the player, but not for the man,” the Lazio chief stated of Silva’s viewed snub.

The Spaniard’s father has actually now come out to safeguard his boy, firmly insisting that the midfielder had not spoken to the Italian club straight which a last offer had actually never ever been concurred.

Fernando Silva informed Radio Marca: “Everyone can state what they desire, Lazio talked with their agent, not with David, so I do not comprehend why they call him as an individual.

“He did not have a closed dedication with Lazio and there are other groups like Real that have actually likewise talked to him.”

City revealed strategies to set up a statue of Silva beyond the Etihad after bidding goodbye to the most effective gamer in …