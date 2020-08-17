David Silva signs for Real Sociedad after leaving Manchester City | Football News





David Silva has actually signed up with Real Sociedad

David Silva has actually signed up with Real Sociedad as a complimentary representative on a two-year offer after his Manchester City agreement ended.

Lazio were positive of reaching a contract to sign Silva, according to Sky in Italy, and provided the 34-year-old a three-year offer worth EUR10m a year.

However, the Spaniard has actually decided to sign up with Sociedad – who ended up sixth in La Liga last season – a years after he switched Valencia for Manchester City.

The midfielder left City after 10 seasons at the club, where he won 11 significant honours consisting of 4 Premier League titles.