David Silva signs for Real Sociedad after leaving Man City a legend

The 34-year-old invested a years at City, winning 4 Premier League titles and turning into one of the best gamers in the club’s history.

After his departure, Silva appeared on the edge of finalizing a three-year handle Italian side Lazio, with a medical apparently organized to happen inRome

However, at the last minute, he chose to head back to his native Spain, finalizing a two-year agreement with his brand-new club.

Real Sociedad ended up sixth in La Liga last season and, unlike Lazio, will not be playing in the Champions League next year.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of [David Silva]”, the club tweeted onMonday “The player joins Real as a free agent until June 30, 2022 #WelcomeDavid.” READ: More changes on the horizon for Barcelona following Champions League humiliation? Statue The previous Spain worldwide signed up with Manchester City from Valencia in 2010 and went on to make 436 looks. On the day he finished his return to Spain, City revealed it would honor the playmaker, nicknamed ‘El Mago’ (‘ the magician’), with a statue outside theEithad Stadium “David is a transformational player, a quiet leader who has inspired everyone around him,” stated City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak. “David’s statue will function as a long lasting suggestion of the fantastic minutes that he offered us, …

