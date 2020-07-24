David Silva: Pep Guardiola praises Manchester City midfielder ahead of final league game | Football News



















Pep Guardiola states Man City will constantly be grateful for David Silva’s ‘remarkable’ contribution

Pep Guardiola has actually stated David Silva will decrease as one of the most crucial gamers in Manchester City’s history with the midfielder set to make his final Premier League look for the club on Sunday.

Silva, who has actually won 11 significant honours in 10 seasons with City, is set to leave the club at the end of this season when his agreement ends.

The go to of Norwich on Sunday will see the veteran playmaker stand for the club one last time locally.

As David Silva prepares to make his final Premier League look, we have a look back at some of his finest minutes because getting to Manchester City 10 years back.

City employer Guardiola stated of Silva: “Extraordinary – the quantity of video games, the substantial quality of the video games he played, the titles.

“He’s another player, alongside six, seven, eight others that made the club what it is right now. Always I think this club will be grateful to him.”

Pep Guardiola states Manchester City's defeat to Norwich previously this season highlighted his side's disparity, and firmly insists there's still a lot to bet versus the Canaries on the final day of the Premier League season.

Kevin De Bruyne will enter into the game requiring another help to match Thierry Henry’s single-season record in the competitors of 20.

The Belgian has actually been impressive throughout the season however lost out of the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year award to Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

Kevin De Bruyne is one far from equating to Thierry Henry’s help record

Guardiola stated: “I believe he promotes himself (with what) he provides to our group and the PremierLeague It is not needed to state how crucial Kevin is, what a wonderful gamer he is.

“At the exact same time congratulations to the captain of Liverpool for the award. He’s an actually excellent gamer.

“He (De Bruyne) enjoys making assists. I would love for Kevin not to score millions of goals, but I think he enjoys more making an assist to his players.”