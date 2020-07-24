David Silva: Pep Guardiola praises Manchester City midfielder ahead of final league game | Football News

Manchester City employer likewise hints Sergio Aguero might recuperate from injury in time to face Real Madrid in Champions League
Last Updated: 24/07/20 5: 16 pm
Pep Guardiola has actually stated David Silva will decrease as one of the most crucial gamers in Manchester City’s history with the midfielder set to make his final Premier League look for the club on Sunday.
Silva, who has actually won 11 significant honours in 10 seasons with City, is set to leave the club at the end of this season when his agreement ends.
The go to of Norwich on Sunday will see the veteran playmaker stand for the club one last time locally.
City employer Guardiola stated of Silva: “Extraordinary – the quantity of video games, the substantial quality of the video games he played, the titles.
“He’s another player, alongside six, seven, eight others that made the club what it is right now. Always I think this club will be grateful to him.”
Kevin De Bruyne will enter into the game requiring another help to match Thierry Henry’s single-season record in the competitors of 20.
The Belgian has actually been impressive throughout the season however lost out of the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year award to Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.
Guardiola stated: “I believe he promotes himself (with what) he provides to our group and the PremierLeague It is not needed to state how crucial Kevin is, what a wonderful gamer he is.
“At the exact same time congratulations to the captain of Liverpool for the award. He’s an actually excellent gamer.
“He (De Bruyne) enjoys making assists. I would love for Kevin not to score millions of goals, but I think he enjoys more making an assist to his players.”