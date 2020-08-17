David Silva: Manchester City to honour midfielder with statue at Etihad Stadium | Football News





David Silva has actually been connected with a relocation to Serie A side Lazio

David Silva will be honoured with a statue outside the Etihad Stadium in acknowledgment of his ten years of service to Manchester City.

The 34-year-old won the Premier League 4 times, the FA Cup two times and the Carabao Cup 5 times after signing from Valencia in 2010.

Silva played over 400 times for City however will leave the club this summer season at completion of his agreement. Sky in Italy are reporting that he is close to signing up with Lazio.

City have actually currently commissioned a statue of Vincent Kompany, their previous captain who left in the summer season of 2019 and retired as a gamer on Monday to ended up being Anderlecht supervisor.