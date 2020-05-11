David Shahnazaryan calls for criminal prosecution against Prime Minister Pashinyan – Panorama

“The real goal of Azerbaijan is not only to retake the territories, it lost as a result of defeat sustained in the war it started itself, to reinstate control over the former Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region, but strange as it may seem, to seize also Armenia’s regions of Syunik, Gegharkunik, the capital Yerevan, the entire Republic of Armenia,” former Director of Armenia’s nationwide Security Service (NSS) Davit Shahnazaryan stated in an announcement. Shahnazaryan added that such aggressive anti-Armenian applications and targets have been formally and repeatedly voiced by the President of Azerbaijan and different excessive-rating officers.

“The Republic of Azerbaijan uses various manipulations and lies in bilateral relations with various countries, as well as in the UN, the OSCE, the Council of Europe, the European Union, the CIS, the Non-Aligned Movement, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States, other international platforms and local self-government bodies to press for adoption of resolutions, declarations, and formulas, denouncing Armenia and presenting it as an aggressor, an occupier, and a genocidal state,” stated Shahnazaryan.

The former NSS director subsequent cites Article 299 §1 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia stating High treason – siding with the enemy, … or offering different help by a citizen of Armenia for finishing up hostile actions to the detriment of the sovereignty, territorial inviolability or exterior safety of the Republic of Armenia is punishable by imprisonment for a time period of ten to fifteen years with or with out seizure of property.

“The statement made by Prime Minister N. Pashinyan ex officio at the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia on May 6, 2020, that Azerbaijan is ‘constructive’ is an open political and moral assistance to Azerbaijan’s hostile activity against the territorial inviolability and external security of the Republic of Armenia, as well as international assistance to Azerbaijan’s efforts to substantiate and promote its plans and goals across the international community for starting a new war,” Shahnazaryan stated.

In his phrases, Prime Minister Pashinyan’s assertion prima facie constitutes against the law envisaged by Article 299 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia. This assertion is against the law report back to the Office of Prosecutor General of the Republic of Armenia, which is obliged to right away provoke inquiry, launch a criminal case within the method prescribed by legislation, and to institute a criminal prosecution against Prime Minister Pashinyan below Article 299 of the Criminal Code – “High Treason”.