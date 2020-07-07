David Schwimmer gives update on the production schedule for ‘Friends’ HBO Max reunion

“I can tell you that people are hoping to shoot [the reunion] in August, in mid-August, but honestly, we shall do it when it’s safe,” Schwimmer, 53, told Entertainment Tonight.

He added: “There has always been a hope that a component of that reunion show will have a live audience, which makes the whole thing really tricky. We are obviously not going to risk anyone’s health by doing this.”

Schwimmer’s co-star Lisa Kudrow also shot down the idea that the “Friends” reunion special would move forward with remote production.

“There hasn’t really been any discuss doing it remotely,” she told reporters while promoting her Netflix special. “I mean, it was an instantaneous ‘no’ if this was mentioned. That’s perhaps not what that is. We aren’t doing it remotely.”

The project was originally supposed to premiere on HBO Max on May 27 when the network began streaming all the episodes of “Friends.”

Schwimmer also touched on the show’s diversity, that has been criticized in recent years.

“It felt wrong that there was not enough representation on the show,” that he admitted.

The actor did, however, push for his character Ross Geller currently women of color. His character dated one Asian woman plus one Black woman, played by Lauren Tom and Aisha Tyler, respectively.

“I just thought, I really felt like Ross should date other people, women of all races,” Schwimmer told ET.

He also praised the show for normalizing a gay marriage at the time.

“[‘Friends’] was doing some incredible things,” the actor said. “If you remember the pilot, my character was losing his wife to a woman. The way they portrayed gay marriage on the show and how we as a family made it work, I thought was great.”

The series co-creator Marta Kauffman admitted in still another interview that she didn’t do enough to make sure the series had more diversity.