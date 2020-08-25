David Schumacher joins Carlin for rest of FIA F3 season

The 19-year-old kid of ex-Formula 1 chauffeur Ralf, and nephew of seven-time world champ Michael, revealed recently he had actually divided with the Charouz Racing System team.

It followed a hard start of the project for the F3 novice that yielded no points and a finest surface of 12th in the very first Red Bull Ring function race.

Now it has actually been revealed that Schumacher will see out of the season with Carlin, beginning with this weekend’s Spa round.

” I have not rather had the season I hoped for up until now,” commented Schumacher. “I want to thank the Charouz team for all their efforts over the last few months and wish them all the best for the future.

” I eagerly anticipate this brand-new difficulty now with Carlin and will be pressing tough to end the season with some strong outcomes.”

Schumacher will end up being the 6th various chauffeur to race for Carlin in F3 up until now this season, and is anticipated to take the seat filled by Leonardo Pulcini in the previous Barcelona round.

Pulcini had actually been called to change Ben Barnicoat, who himself was a subsititute for Enaam Ahmed for the 2 Silverstone rounds after Ahmed parted methods with Carlin.

Team manager Trevor Carlin stated: “We’re delighted to invite David to the group. He has actually revealed plenty of prospective and we eagerly anticipate dealing with him for the rest of the 2020 season.

