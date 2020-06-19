David Prutton’s Sky Bet EFL predictions | Football News









David Prutton tipping for victory because the Sky Bet Championship returns this week-end.

Fulham vs Brentford, Saturday 12.30pm – Live on Sky Sports Football

We are back! And what a game we have to resume proceedings in the Championship! The word unprecedented has been used a lot within the last few months, and also this is certainly an unprecedented amount of time in the world of predicting results!

Usually you have a go through the form guide to give you some indication of where these teams are in, but this can be a lot more like trying to predict the result of the initial game of the season – but with only nine games to go!

One thing I do know is that Fulham need a win if they are to pile the pressure on Leeds and West Brom, and a defeat for Brentford will all-but entirely put them out of the automatic-promotion race. It will be tight, but I’m going to straight back the Bees.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Blackburn vs Bristol City, Saturday 3pm

These two sides had suffered a little dip in form before the suspension, but a lot more than three months has passed now so it must not matter for too much.

Both are on the outside of the play-offs looking in, but a it’s this kind of close-run thing that a number of wins in a row will get you right in the mix. I think City will developing firing and grab a much-needed three points.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (16/1 with Sky Bet)

Hull vs Charlton, Saturday 3pm

What an enormous game that is down the underside. Hull were in dreadful form prior to the suspension and had dropped like a stone down the table considering that the January departures of Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki.

Charlton had fallen into the relegation zone for the first time this year, but might have fancied this game earlier. They have experienced their own well-documented problems throughout the break, too. Home win here for me personally.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Luton vs Preston, Saturday 3pm

A new manager is in at Luton. Well, he’s actually an old one! Nathan Jones will take charge of the Hatters again, having replaced the departed Graeme Jones last month. He features a big job on his hands attempting to keep them up, too.

The suspension might have come at a good time for Preston, who had suffered three defeats on the bounce. Their squad might look only a little fresher, too. That being said, I’ll back the new/old Jones to return with a win.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

West Brom vs Birmingham, Saturday 3pm – Live on Sky Sports Football

West Brom had just suffered a mini-wobble prior to the suspension, and Slaven Bilic will without doubt have them raring to select this one. They have a six-point gap on Fulham and a win is going to do wonders because of their promotion bid.

Birmingham are in strange position. Pep Clotet will soon be leaving by the end of the campaign, and only a dramatic turn of form – either way – would see them reach the play-offs or decrease. West Brom should have a lot of for them here.

Prutton predicts: 3-1 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Cardiff vs Leeds, Sunday 12pm – Live on Sky Sports Football

Cardiff are one of the many sides queuing up just beyond your play-offs, and Neil Harris would love to lay out a marker with a large win against Leeds.

Leeds have a seven-point lead over Fulham in third, and any fears about their small squad tiring for the run-in may well have now been helped by the suspension. They should really be fit and firing with this one. Away win.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Prutton’s other Championship predictions

Saturday 3pm KO unless stated

Middlesbrough vs Swansea (12.30pm): 1-0 (15/2)

Millwall vs Derby (1pm): 0-1 (7/1)

Huddersfield vs Wigan: 1-1 (5/1)

QPR vs Barnsley: 2-1 (8/1)

Reading vs Stoke: 1-1 (5/1)

Sheffield Wednesday vs Nottingham Forest: 1-2 (9/1)