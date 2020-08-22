David Pecker out as CEO of National Enquirer parent company

David Pecker is stepping down as CEO of the National Enquirer’s parent, ending a reign that saw the company knotted in a campaign-finance scandal that sent out President Donald Trump’s individual legal representative to prison.

Pecker’s company, American Media Inc., is being taken control of by Accelerate 360, a logistics company based in Smyrna, Georgia, whose current efforts consist of the shipment of millions of facemasks and systems of hand sanitizer.

Accelerate did not divulge the terms of the handle its statementFriday But it stated the combined entity would be headed by Accelerate CEO David Parry.

Chris Scardino, an 18-year veteran of American Media, was called president of A360 Media, the New York- based system that will house American Media’s previous titles, which likewise consist of Us Weekly, Life & Style and OK! Pecker will serve as an “executive advisor” to the company’s A360 Media department, Accelerate stated.

Under Pecker, the National Enquirer for several years buried possibly humiliating stories about Trump and other preferred celebs by purchasing the rights to them and never ever publishing. The practice was understood as “catch-and-kill.”

The Associated Press reported Pecker kept a safe in the Enquirer’s workplace that held files on buried stories, consisting of those including Trump.

American Media confessed had paid $150,000 to keep previous Playboy design Karen McDougal peaceful about a supposed affair with Trump …