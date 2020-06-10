David Oyelowo joins Oprah Winfrey’s town hall special to talk about police brutality

In “OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here,” the actor, who portrayed Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in “Selma,” explains that because he is of Nigerian descent, he has handled racism through the duration of his life. He admits to mistakes he’s made, like thinking racism was a thing of “the past,” and advising his son to not get “confrontational” with police officers if ever in times with them.

Oyelowo said that went he saw that George Floyd was not resisting arrest while being taken in to custody by Minneapolis police, he realized the problem of police brutality is worse than that he believed.

“I had made the mistake of thinking that things would be different for my son. I say mistake because I had watched things progress in some ways. And then the knee on the neck is so symbolic of so much,” that he said. “It’s something I didn’t realize that I had internalized in a way that makes it difficult for me to function. I didn’t realize how deep the wounds were. I have spent so much of the last two weeks crying.”

He continued: “Those conversations are already emasculating to basically say, forget about justice in an interaction with the police.”