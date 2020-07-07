David O’Meara brings up 1000 winners | Racing News

Sudona gave trainer David O’Meara his 1000th domestic Flat success when taking the Pontefract Sports And Education Foundation Handicap at the West Yorkshire track.

O’Meara, whose stables are in Upper Helmsley on the outskirts of York, took out a licence only in 2010 and is the second-fastest to reach the landmark in the united kingdom after Richard Hannon junior.

Sudona was sent off the 6-4 favourite and, ridden by stable jockey Danny Tudhope, was always in a handy position from his inside draw.

It was pretty straightforward throughout, with Sudona hitting the front in the straight and seeing off his only serious challenger Zlatan to score by a length.

O’Meara told PA: “I’m positively delighted.

“It’s been 10 years and monthly since we first took out a licence.

“When you first start out, you don’t think you’ll get this number at all. Obviously, in the last nine months or a year I knew it was getting close. It’s great.”

O’Meara’s first Group One triumph came with G Force, also ridden by Tudhope, in the Betfred Sprint Cup at Haydock in September 2014.

Seven more victories towards the top level have followed with Suedois (Shadwell Turf Mile), Amazing Maria (Falmouth Stakes and Prix Rothschild), Mondialiste (Arlington Million and Woodbine Mile), Move In Time (Prix de l’Abbaye) and Lord Glitters (Queen Anne Stakes).

The horse that gave O’Meara a primary real taste of the big time was Blue Bajan.

“He was very special,” he added.

“He was an actual good horse. He won a Group Two, the Henry II and was just touched off in a Yorkshire Cup.

“On the trunk of that we’ve had horses like Penitent, G Force, Amazing Maria, Mondialiste, Suedois and Move In Time in the Abbaye. We’ve had lots of highlights.

“It’s been a good 10 years. Hopefully the next 10 years will be as good.”