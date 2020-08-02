David Njoku does a 180 on trade request in latest tweet

David Njoku, #85, Cleveland Browns, (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

David Njoku obviously no longer desires out of Cleveland

It’s been a long offseason for the Cleveland Browns with mainly favorable advancements, however David Njoku’s trade request previously this month seemed a prospective downer, as the group would preferably have their young tight end on the lineup to couple with the newly-acquired AustinHooper The Browns likewise prepared Harrison Bryant out of Florida Atlantic, marking a looming exit for Njoku need to he not get a clear response regarding if he lives in Kevin Stefanski’s future strategies.

Thankfully for Browns fans, Njoku is back on board after talking with Stefanski this weekend.

“We believe in David, excited to work with him,” Stefanski stated, through theteam website “I’ll get to finally be in the same room as him this weekend – he’s coming in for physicals – and then get out on the field with him Monday. Excited to work with him.”

David Njoku and Kevin Stefanski are on the exact same page

That quote was consulted with comparable interest from Njoku, who tweeted out on Saturday that he is all-in on the coming season.

I’m all inCleveland Time to work. — Chief David Njoku (@David _Njoku80) August 1, 2020

