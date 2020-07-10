David Moyes hopes West Ham will have Robert Snodgrass back from injury for final three games | Football News





Robert Snodgrass might return to assist West Ham’s survival bid, says David Moyes

David Moyes hopes Robert Snodgrass can return to spice up West Ham’s Premier League survival probabilities.

The Scotland worldwide has not featured for the reason that Premier League restarted on account of a back injury however has returned to mild coaching, together with Brazilian midfielder Felipe Anderson.

Snodgrass will not be accessible for the essential conflict with Norwich at Carrow Road on Saturday, which will be essential to their hopes of beating the drop, however Moyes hopes to have him back for the final three games of the season.

Moyes mentioned: “We are nonetheless ready on Robert Snodgrass, who has executed somewhat bit of sunshine coaching in the present day.

“Same as Felipe Anderson however each aren’t accessible for this sport. I hope that I’d get them back after this sport, presumably.

2:47 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Burnley’s win over West Ham within the Premier League. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Burnley’s win over West Ham within the Premier League.

“It could be nice however, realistically, getting over the lockdown interval after which this fast interval of games it might be troublesome for them to rise up to hurry fast sufficient.

“If we can get them back for any small period, that would be great.”

The Hammers are three factors above the relegation zone going into the final 4 games of the season.

Moyes believes his aspect want no less than two extra wins and securing one in every of them at Norwich on Saturday lunchtime would supply them an important enhance.

“We got a good point at Newcastle last week and hopefully we can perform as well again and show similar traits,” he added.

“At this second in time getting the factors and getting over the road is the massive factor.

“We have got four games to go and we are going to have to win a couple of those, so every chance we get to win we have to take it.

“Every sport we have had since we got here back, we have had that in thoughts. I knew once I took over the problem of the place we have been in however I hope that we are able to decide up the factors.

“The lads are working really hard to ensure we remain a Premier League club. We want to do something to try and make sure next season the supporters are watching Premier League football.”