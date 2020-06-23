David Moyes fuming with VAR for Tottenham opener in West Ham defeat: ‘I can’t believe it’ | Football News



















David Moyes was left angry with VAR’s decision never to disallow Spurs’ opener

David Moyes was left fuming with VAR’s decision not to disallow Tottenham’s opener for a handball in their 2-0 win over West Ham.

After VAR had properly disallowed Heung-Min Son’s strike in the very first half for a marginal offside, the VAR David Coote allowed Tomas Soucek’s own goal to stand, despite the ball seemingly brushing off the arm of Davinson Sanchez before hitting Soucek.

Spurs proceeded to win 2-0 as a result of Harry Kane’s second, but Moyes was furious with the video technology for the second time this season, after Robert Snodgrass’ goal was ruled out in West Ham’s 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United in January.

Moyes told Sky Sports: “I can’t believe they will have ruled that as an objective. The rules are that any handball that leads to a goal is disallowed? We had an excellent goal eliminated against Sheffield United for something – and they will have not ruled that one out? Who was on VAR tonight? They need subbed, I know that. Not great, eh?

“That’s the rule. I don’t think it’s a particularly good rule but it’s the rule. For them not to give that tonight? I can’t believe it. I can’t believe it.”

Any goal scored or created with the use of the hand or arm will soon be disallowed in 2010 even if it really is accidental.

‘Spurs get away with one… I’m Moyes’ pain’

Sky Sports’ Jamie Redknapp believes Tottenham were fortunate not to start to see the goal disallowed for handball…

“By the letter of regulations, Spurs escape with one. It must have been disallowed. I’m not really a big fan of the rule, it’s ball at hand – an entire accident. But we’ve seen goals disallowed for it this season, Gabriel Jesus for Manchester City. The ball just glides of Sanchez’s arm. It’s minimal, nevertheless the goal shouldn’t of stood. It’s a rubbish rule.

“I feel [Moyes’] pain. These would be the moments that may keep you up. You are asking people to do their jobs correctly. Moyes has asked his players to do their jobs – if people at Stockley Park can’t do their jobs that isn’t helping his cause. It was a large moment in the game.

“The guy involved has been involved in a couple of games where there has been mistakes – it’s not right, you’ve got to do your job precisely.”

Also speaking on Sky Sports, Bobby Zamora said: “I’m upset. The VAR has the access to the footage. I don’t see if the rule is that clear how he can make a mistake.”