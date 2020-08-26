David Montgomery leaves Bears practice after injuring groin

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery left practice on Wednesday after suffering an obvious lower-body injury in a non-contact drill.

Bears running back David Montgomery apparently hopped off of the field throughout Wednesday’s practice, decreasing after a difficult cut in a non-contact running back drill,according to the Chicago Tribune With the second-year running back dealing with high expectations in 2020, Chicago might have a hard time at the running back position if he misses out on time.

Per Adam Schefter, Montgomery was hauled off the field after decreasing and preferring his ideal leg. While no upgrade on his condition is offered yet, non-contact, lower-body injuries are never ever a great indication.

Bears’ beginning running back David Montgomery was hauled far from today’s practice after injuring his left leg. Montgomery slipped prior to he took a handoff from Mitchell Trubisky, went to the ground and got up holding his left leg, in major discomfort, per @DickersonESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 26, 2020

What do the Bears do if David Montgomery misses out on substantial time?

If Montgomery’s injury keeps him out in the long-lasting, the Bears might need to get imaginative at the running back position. Tarik Cohen would likely increase to the top of the depth chart, however Cordarrelle Patterson has actually apparently taken snaps at …