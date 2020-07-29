David McGoldrick, Enda Stevens and Glenn Whelan nominated for 2019 FAI Player of the Year award | Football News





David McGoldrick is one of 3 candidates for the leading honour

David McGoldrick, Enda Stevens and Glenn Whelan have actually been nominated to be called the FAI’s International Player of the Year for 2019.

Due to the coronavirus break out, the awards were delayed from previously this year. The event will no longer occur, with the winners being revealed next week.

Sheffield United duo McGoldrick and Stevens were identified for their provings throughout the 2019 fiscal year as the Republic of Ireland ended up third in Euro 2020 Qualifying Group D, while Whelan’s efficiencies in midfield likewise made him an election.

Alan Browne, Josh Cullen and Callum Robinson remain in the mix to be called Young International Player of the Year, while Brighton’s Aaron Connolly, Celtic’s Lee O’Connor and West Brom’s Dara O’Shea were nominated for the U21 award.

Aaron Connolly has actually impressed for both club and nation in the in 2015

Nominations

Senior Men’s International Player of the Year

David McGoldrick

Enda Stevens

Glenn Whelan

Senior Women’s International Player of the Year

Katie McCabe

Denise O’Sullivan

Louise Quinn

Young International Player of the Year

Alan Browne

Josh Cullen

Callum Robinson

2: 11 Conor Hourihane scored a spectacular free-kick for the Republic of Ireland versus Georgia, simply minutes after the match was postponed by various tennis balls being tossed onto the field Conor Hourihane scored a spectacular free-kick for the Republic of Ireland versus Georgia, simply minutes after the match was postponed by various tennis balls being tossed onto the field

‘Three’ International Goal of the Year

Conor Hourihane v Georgia

Lee O’Connor v Sweden

Troy Parrott v Sweden

Under-21 International Player of the Year

Aaron Connolly

Lee O’Connor

Dara O’Shea

Under-19 Men’s International Player of the Year

Jonathan Afolabi

Will Ferry

Lee O’Connor

Under-19 Women’s International Player of the Year

Sadhbh Doyle

Megan Mackey

Roisin McGovern

Under-18 Men’s International Player of the Year

Adam Idah

Jason Knight

Oisin McEntee

Under-17 Men’s International Player of the Year

James Furlong

Joe Hodge

Andrew Omobamidele

Under-17 Women’s International Player of the Year

Shauna Brennan

Eabha O’Mahony

Jessica Ziu

Under-16 Men’s International Player of the Year

Colin Conroy

Ben McCormack

Gavin O’Brien

Under-16 Women’s International Player of the Year

Kerryanne Browne

Della Doherty

Aoife Horgan

Under-15 Men’s International Player of the Year

Evan Ferguson

Glory Nzingo

John Ryan

Under-15 Women’s Schools International Player of the Year

Aoife Cronin (Scoil Pól, Kilfinane)

Ellen Molloy (Presentation Secondary School, Kilkenny)

Jessie Stapleton (Palmerstown Community School)

SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year

Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers)

Sean Gannon (Dundalk)

Chris Shields (Dundalk)

Intermediate Player of the Year

Alan McGreal (Crumlin United)

Dave O’Leary (Avondale United)

Conor Tourish (Letterkenny Rovers)

Junior International Player of the Year

Jordan Buckley (Usher Celtic)

Sean Guerins (St Michaels)

Kieran McDaid (Buncrana Hearts)

Colleges & & Universities International Player of the Year

Dean Kelly (IT Carlow)

Maurice Nugent (NUI Galway)

Rob Slevin (University College Cork)

Schools International Player of the Year

Brandon Bermingham (St Mary’s Diocesan School, Drogheda)

Josh Honohan (St Francis College, Rochestown)

Niall O’Keefe (De La Salle College, Wateford)

Football For All International Player of the Year

Laurence Bryan (Street League)

Thomas Donogher (Powerchair)

Dillon Sheridan (Cerebral Palsy)