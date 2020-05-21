David Martin exclusive interview: The long road to West Ham via Liverpool, MK Dons and Millwall | Football News





David Martin made his West Ham launching at the age of 33 in November

David Martin keeps in mind kickabouts with Julian Dicks and Ian Bishop at West Ham’s training school. He keeps in mind the odor of hamburgers and cigarettes at UptonPark He keeps in mind the holler of the group when his papa, Alvin, raised him onto his shoulders after their promo in 1991.

West Ham remains in his blood – “I was born into it,” he informs Sky Sports – yet nowadays he’s the one putting on the t shirt and his papa’s the one seeing on from the stands. Their psychological accept after his launching at Stamford Bridge in November demonstrated how much it suggests to them.

“It’s still not really sunk in now,” he states, talking from his house via video clip telephone call. “The other day I was out doing a bike ride and it hit me again: ‘I’ve made my debut for my dream club, against Chelsea, and kept a clean sheet’. The hug with dad was a bit emotional and a bit embarrassing, but it was just great to share it with him. It’s something I’d dreamt of.”

It’s something he could quickly have actually surrendered on as well.

Martin had to delay till he was 33 to stand for West Ham for the very first time. His papa, the previous centre-back, had actually made almost 500 looks at the very same age. But Martin Jnr’s road from the balconies to the first-team was long and winding. It took him from Liverpool to Leicester, from Milton Keynes to Millwall.

David Martin is praised by his West Ham team-mates at Stamford Bridge

He really did not also come to be a goalkeeper till the age of14 “I was a centre-back at Tottenham at the time,” he states. “I’d always been put in that position because of my dad. But whenever they needed a goalie, I’d always put my hand up. I loved it, diving at people’s feet and the rest of it.”

It had not been simple informing his papa that he desired to turn – “it was a tough conversation,” he states – yet Martin Snr sustained the choice and quickly established him up with after-school training sessions with Les Sealy, West Ham’s previous goalkeeping train. “That starting point with Les was the biggest help I’ve had from dad,” he states.

Martin signed up with Wimbledon, that came to be MK Dons, and from there, just a couple of years after choosing to come to be a goalkeeper, he made a step toLiverpool “It was surreal,” he states. “I was 19 and I remember going in on the first day and bumping into Steven Gerrard in the corridor.”

It was an awesome experience for a young gamer making his method the video game, yet his time on Merseyside was not without its obstacles.

David Martin presents with his papa, Alvin, after authorizing for West Ham

“It was probably the toughest time of my career, mentally,” states Martin.

“I was originally signed as a reserves goalkeeper, but they didn’t have a goalkeeping coach for the reserves at the time, so a lot of it was training with the outfield players in possession drills and games. It was probably a blessing in disguise because it taught me to get my first touch right, to get into the right body position. But the first 18 months were really tough.”

Loan spells at Accrington Stanley, Leicester and Tranmere complied with, yet Martin’s determination did not fluctuate. There were periodic first-team looks unemployed back at Liverpool, and it had not been long prior to his progression was discovered by Rafael Benitez’s goalkeeping train Xavi Valero, that he has actually considering that been rejoined with at West Ham.

“I went on the pre-season tour to Hong Kong in 2009, just by default because they had brought in a Bulgarian goalkeeper who couldn’t get a work permit,” he states. “After that, Xavi told Rafa to keep me on as third choice. It was tough – the standard was incredible – but that season changed it all for me. It put me in good stead for the rest of my career.”

2: 10 Jamie Carragher goes over Declan Rice’s ideal setting on The Football Show Jamie Carragher goes over Declan Rice’s ideal setting on The Football Show

At completion of it, he returned to MK Dons on a long-term offer to become their No 1, remaining there for 7 periods – “I loved my time at MK,” he states – prior to signing up with Millwall in2017 He made that relocation recognizing he would certainly be starting as 2nd option – “a leap of faith,” is just how he defines it – yet when he did lastly obtain his opportunity near completion of last period, his efficiencies went over sufficient to take him to West Ham.

Martin authorized a two-year agreement at the London Stadium in June, once again he had to bide his time for a possibility to play. When Lukasz Fabianski was sidelined by an injury in September, it was Roberto that at first obtained approval. But the Spaniard’s has a hard time quickly unlocked for Martin to make his bow on that particular remarkable evening at Stamford Bridge, where his conserves were important in protecting a 1-0 win.

“Obviously my dad and my family were there, but I had friends in the stands too,” he states. “It’s my club and to be in front of those supporters shouting my name pretty much all the way through the game gave me goosebumps. When the final whistle went, I just thought, ‘I’ve done it. We’ve won. And I’ve not let anyone down’.”

Martin checks out the Chelsea video game as the standout minute of his profession up until now, yet he took equally as much complete satisfaction from his 2nd tidy sheet in the 1-0 gain Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium 2 weeks later on. “That meant a lot to me as well, keeping another clean sheet at a time when we were under pressure,” he states.

6: 36 West Ham supervisor David Moyes exposes his football firsts West Ham supervisor David Moyes exposes his football firsts

He is thankful to Manuel Pellegrini for providing him the opportunity.

“We played the Chelsea game on the Saturday and we were back in for training on the Sunday,” he states. “I was on cloud nine. But when I was pulling my boots on to go out and train again, he sat down next to me and said, ‘David, there’s a saying in horse racing: any horse can win any race. The good horses win again and again’. It put the pressure back on me. I was always chasing that next clean sheet.”

An however timed hip injury maintained Martin out of West Ham’s following couple of video games. Fabianski has actually considering that returned to activity and the club have actually additionally changed Roberto with Darren Randolph to supply additional competitors. But Martin stays a significant number in the clothing space, his dedication and resolution establishing an instance to the remainder of the team.

The goalkeeping line-up is not all that contends West Ham altered considering that Martin’s last begin. Pellegrini has actually been changed by David Moyes and Randolph was not the only January finalizing. But Valero, that counts Real Madrid and Inter Milan amongst his previous clubs along with Liverpool, stays their goalkeeping train and he has actually maintained Martin active throughout lockdown.

David Martin commemorates his 2nd tidy sheet versus Southampton

“Xavi is probably one of the best goalkeeping coaches in the world, and I’m not just saying that,” he states. “He has actually gone on top people, providing us points we require to evaluation and points to work with. It’s tough to train by yourself as a goalkeeper due to the fact that you can not specifically fire chance ats on your own, unless you’re kicking a round versus a wall surface, which isn’t specifically practical.

“But a lot of goalkeeping these days is about footwork and positioning. You can keep that stuff up on your own and I feel fit and sharp in that respect. When we do go back into contact training, whenever that may be, it will be interesting to see what sort of effect that has. I feel ready for it because of the work we have been doing.”

It is most likely to be Fabianski that begins in objective when the Premier League returns and West Ham resume their fight versus transfer. But Martin will certainly prepare when hired and absolutely nothing will certainly wet his excitement.

“Even now, I have to pinch myself when I go into training and drive past the West Ham badge,” he states. “It’s still a surreal feeling and it means so much to me and my family. I just want to enjoy every second of it.”