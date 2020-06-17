David Luiz’s torrid cameo against Manchester City raises questions over his Arsenal future | Football News







Arsenal’s David Luiz walks off after being red carded

In his pre-match interview with Sky Sports, Mikel Arteta was asked to spell out David Luiz’s absence from the Arsenal team against Manchester City. “There are a few things that happened in recent weeks,” that he said. “I have to pick the team that in my opinion is the best to compete today.”

Arteta had spoken about the Brazilian’s positive influence in the days leading up the overall game, urging the club to increase his contract, but his disastrous cameo at the Etihad Stadium – coming after his replacement, Pablo Mari, was forced off injured – showed precisely why he was left out.

Luiz, needed in the 24th minute, first didn’t cut out a routine forward pass from Kevin De Bruyne, allowing Raheem Sterling to thump home the opener. Then, shortly after half-time, he hauled down Riyad Mahrez, conceding the penalty for City’s second goal and earning a straight red card in the process.

According to Opta, it made him the first player in any of Europe’s major leagues ahead on as an alternative, commit one leading to an opposition goal, concede a penalty and start to become sent off in exactly the same game since 2011, once the former Inter Milan defender Ivan Cordoba suffered exactly the same fate in a Serie A clash against Brescia.

Luiz had, in fairness, been one of Arsenal’s better players under Arteta before lockdown. The Spaniard has praised his contribution on several occasion. But his calamitous performance at the Etihad Stadium was just the most recent reminder of the errors that are always around the corner.

“I have no words, really,” said Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville from his co-commentary position through to the gantry. “I’ve said everything I’ve got to say over the last few years. He never learns. He’s so rash.”

Jamie Carragher, meanwhile, had offered similar sentiments during the interval – once the worst was still ahead. “It’s happened so often with him,” that he said. “It’s no surprise that he’s on the bench. I don’t think there’s any future for David Luiz at Arsenal next season.”

The Sky Sports pundit was a lot more scathing at full-time. “After a performance like that, l don’t see how Mikel Arteta can put him back in under any circumstances,” he added.

2:59 LIBERATED TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City’s 3-0 win over Arsenal FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City’s 3-0 win over Arsenal

There were, of course, mitigating factors. It is not possible for any player to be thrown right into a game midway through the very first half – especially when you have not played a competitive fixture in three months and especially against an opponent as strong as this Manchester City side.

There can also be a matter of practicalities. Arsenal happen to be short of defenders, with Calum Chambers and Rob Holding not even on the bench at the Etihad Stadium. Mari’s injury now adds him to the set of absentees.

Luiz, though, can expect little sympathy given a long history of blunders which goes all the way back again to his arrival in the Premier League with Chelsea almost about ten years ago. At his best, he could be a commanding centre-back with passing ability which can split up open opposition defences. All too often, though, he is a liability who cannot be trusted at the greatest level.

Arteta believes the positive factors outweigh the negatives. He values Luiz’s leadership qualities highly. But his frailties are unignorable.

So’ton vs Arsenal Live on

This season in the Premier League, Luiz has conceded four penalties – twice as many as every other player and the joint-most by anybody in a single campaign in the competition’s history. He also ranks top for red cards, and second among outfield players for errors leading to opposition goals.

The numbers are damning and, with his contract now up for renewal, it is also worthwhile considering that he is one of Arsenal’s highest-paid players. Arteta insisted his opinion of Luiz had not changed after the game despite what he referred to as a “difficult performance”, but Carragher will not be alone in suggesting that his Arsenal days should soon be over.

“It is unbelievable in some ways that he has kidded so many people in football,” added the Sky Sports pundit. “There is only one manager who I can consider who contains the best from David Luiz and that is Antonio Conte when he played him in the exact middle of a straight back three.

“People consider him there and think it was his best position because that he could bring the ball out from the straight back, but that he did not accomplish that for Chelsea under Conte. All that he did was pass to Cesar Azpilicueta to his right and Gary Cahill to his left. He was told to just stay there and be disciplined.”

Carragher’s assessment might seem harsh, but what is certain is that Luiz will soon be never be afforded exactly the same level of protection at Arsenal under Arteta as that he was at Chelsea under Conte. Arteta is focused on playing with a back four, but the evidence that Luiz cannot cope in that system is mounting up. It was clear for several to see during his disasterclass at the Etihad Stadium.