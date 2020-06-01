David Luiz wants Arsenal stay – ‘very high chance’, says Kia Joorabchian | Football News





David Luiz wants to increase his stay at Arsenal regardless of being out of contract and there’s a “very high chance” it’s going to occur, says his agent.

With Sky Sports News not too long ago studying Luiz moved to the Emirates on a one-12 months deal – reasonably than the reported two-12 months contract – his agent Kia Joorabchian has revealed Arsenal had choices to increase the deal for a second season, which they didn’t take and the clause has since expired.

In an interview with Sky Sports News on Sunday, Joorabchian insisted the Brazilian didn’t wish to go away north London, including the membership and participant would talk about his future as quickly as doable.

Luiz arrived from Chelsea final summer time and has performed 32 occasions for Arsenal

“He’s very happy at Arsenal,” Joorabchian mentioned. “He has a particularly good relationship with each the coach and the sporting director. He has good relationships all all through the membership, proper as much as the proprietor. He respects all people.

“These contract conditions, these renewals, if he stays or if he goes… will all type themselves out once we get again to some type of ‘new’ regular [after coronavirus].

“David will sit down with Arsenal earlier than the season begins, have his conversations and they’re going to each resolve if he’ll stay or not. That will come earlier than the season begins. The chances are high very high [of Luiz being at Arsenal next season].

“There is no desire to leave. But again, we are going to live in a ‘new’ normal, we will have to see what Arsenal’s position will be. But I believe there is a wish from both sides to continue.”

‘Willian wants to complete profession at very high stage’

Willian wants to signal a 3-12 months cope with Chelsea, however the membership solely need two

Joorabchian additionally revealed Luiz’s Brazilian compatriot Willian stays in contract talks with Chelsea, regardless of rumours over a doable exit, and that the membership are eager to signal him for 2 years however the participant wants three years.

“Before the pandemic occurred, the negotiations were around two and three years,” he added. “Chelsea have a coverage which we respect and perceive however Willian has a profession and he has ambition.

“He wants to finish his playing career at a very high level.”

‘Coutinho may stay with Bayern Munich’

Philippe Coutinho has had ‘conversations’ with Bayern Munich about subsequent season

Former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho has been broadly linked with a return transfer to the Premier League, however Joorabchian mentioned the 27-year-outdated, who’s on mortgage at Bayern Munich from Barcelona, may prolong his stay in Germany.

“It’s up to Bayern Munich whether or not they want to extend the loan,” he mentioned. “It’s purely Bayern’s choice, we’ve got a will to stay, and we’ll see about subsequent season once we get again to this ‘new’ regular.

“We’ve had some conversations with Bayern about next season [already].”