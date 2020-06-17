David Luiz takes blame after Arsenal defeat to Man City | Football News



















David Luiz says that he takes responsibility for Arsenal’s defeat to Manchester City, but insists that he wants to extend his contract at the club.

David Luiz has taken the blame for Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat to Manchester City, but insists he wants to extend his contract at the club.

Luiz produced a catalogue of errors in a torrid 25-minute cameo appearance as 10-man Arsenal suffered a heavy loss at City on the Premier League’s return.

Brought on as a substitute in the 24th minute following an injury to Pablo Mari, the Brazilian’s error light emitting diode to Raheem Sterling’s opener (45+2) before he was sent off for hauling down Riyad Mahrez in the penalty location four mins into the next half.

The 33-year-old’s contract at Arsenal is additionally set to expire inside the coming days, but this individual insists this individual wants to extend their stay in the Emirates Stadium.

“It’s not the team’s fault, it was my fault,” he informed Sky Sports. “Today I do believe the team performed well, particularly with 10 guys, the instructor is incredible, the players performed amazing, is actually just our fault.

“I got the decision to play, I ought to have taken one more decision within the last few two months, nevertheless I failed to. It has been all about our contract, regardless of whether I remain or not. I possess 14 times to exist, and that’s that. Today has been my problem.

“I don’t would like to put it to use as an diversion or a justification, but is actually my problem and that’s that.

“I love to be here, essential I carry on to teach hard, essential I arrived here right now, that’s why I’ve tried to do almost everything, that’s why I’m here placing my encounter up, essential I mentioned to no one experienced to talk, I’m joyful to display my encounter and be right here.

“I want to stay, the coach knows, he wants me to stay, and we are just waiting for the decisions.”

Arteta neglects to criticise Luiz

Despite Luiz taking the blame, Arsenal boss Arteta refused to criticise Luiz, and said his display would have

no keeping on a selection to work out the option in the contract.

“He has spoken in the dressing room,” Arteta said. “David is someone that is very sincere, straightforward, I’m sure he may talk to you fellas and clarify his thoughts.

“But my opinion hasn’t changed from the moment I joined the team and it won’t change because of a difficult performance tonight.”

“I don’t know what will happen with his contract,” this individual added.

“I know what happened today. There was a reason why I didn’t select him from the start. He had to play because Pablo got injured. He tried but it didn’t work out for the team.”

Analysis: ‘The golf club don’t would like him to stay’ claims Carragher

But Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher considers Luiz provides played their last video game for the golf club following their horror display at City.

“The club obviously don’t want him to stay, and don’t want to give him a contract,” he informed Sky Sports. “I entirely get of which, why could you?

“By the sound regarding what your dog is saying is usually, he wants the decision he’d made in the final two months is usually to state he’s not necessarily playing, due to the fact his deal is finished – there’s other players, Ryan Fraser at Bournemouth, who’s refused to play.

“He’s saying Mikel Arteta wants him to stay, he wants to stay, but it’s not right for him to stay at Arsenal, they need to move on from David Luiz.

“People keep talking about experience, but sometimes that can be one of the most over–rated qualities. It’s not about how experienced you are, it’s how good you are.

“For Arsenal they’ve got a young French lad coming in [William Saliba], they’ve bought Mari, they need to buy another one, they’ve got Sokratis, Mustafi, they’re not good enough. That’s the problem, you look from a David Luiz, you think I’ll get the best out of him or her, you won’t.

“The people at the top, if they’ve decided David Luiz is not getting another year, that’s right. If Mikel Arteta thinks he should, I think that’s wrong. I’d be really worried if I was an Arsenal fan and Arteta thought he could get another year out of Luiz.”

Luiz’s disastrous evening in stats

Luiz became the first player to be sent off, concede a penalty and commit an error leading to an opposition goal in a Premier League match since Carl Jenkinson for West Ham vs Bournemouth in August 2015.

Luiz has conceded four penalties in the Premier League this season – the joint-most in a single campaign in the competition’s history (also José Fonte 2016-17, Gary Caldwell 2011-12, Ibrahima Sonko 2007-08, Claus Lundekvam 1999-00, Ken Monkou 1993-94 & Luc Nijholt 1993-94).

