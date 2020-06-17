David Luiz endures torrid cameo as Arsenal lose to Manchester City | Football News







Arsenal’s David Luiz walks off after being red carded

In his pre-match interview with Sky Sports, Mikel Arteta was asked to explain David Luiz’s absence from the Arsenal team against Manchester City. “There are a few things that happened in recent weeks,” he said. “I have to pick the team that in my opinion is the best to compete today.”

Arteta had discussed the Brazilian’s positive influence in the occasions leading up the game, urging the club to extend his contract, but his disastrous cameo at the Etihad Stadium – coming after his replacement, Pablo Mari, was forced off injured – showed precisely why he was left out.

Luiz, required in the 24th minute, first failed to cut right out a routine forward pass from Kevin De Bruyne, allowing Raheem Sterling to thump home the opener. Then, soon after half-time, that he hauled down Riyad Mahrez, conceding the penalty for City’s 2nd goal and earning a straight red card in the act.

According to Opta, it made him the very first player in virtually any of Europe’s major leagues to seriously as an alternative, commit one leading to an opposition goal, concede a penalty and be sent off in the same game since 2011, when the former Inter Milan defender Ivan Cordoba suffered the same fate in a Serie A clash against Brescia.

Luiz had, in fairness, been among Arsenal’s better players under Arteta before lockdown. The Spaniard has praised his contribution on more than one occasion. But his calamitous performance at the Etihad Stadium was just the latest reminder of the errors which are always just about to happen.

“I have no words, really,” said Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville up on the gantry. “I’ve said everything I’ve got to say over the last few years. He never learns. He’s so rash.”

Jamie Carragher, meanwhile, had offered similar sentiments through the interval – when the worst was still to come. “It’s happened so often with him,” that he said. “It’s no surprise that he’s on the bench. I don’t believe there’s any future for David Luiz at Arsenal next season.

The Sky Sports pundit was even more scathing at full-time, however.

“After a performance like that, l don’t see how Mikel Arteta can put him back in any circumstances.”

There were, obviously, mitigating facets. It isn’t easy for any player to be thrown into a game midway through the first half – specially when you haven’t played a competitive game in 3 months and especially against an opponent as strong as this Manchester City side.

There is also a matter of practicalities. Arsenal are lacking defenders and Mari’s injury adds to the list.

But Luiz can get little sympathy given an extended history of blunders which goes entirely back to his arrival in the Premier League with Chelsea almost about ten years ago. At his best, he could be a commanding centre-back with passing ability which can split up open opposition defences. All too often, though, he is a liability who cannot be trusted at the greatest level.

“I don’t think we will ever see him in the Premier League again,” concluded Carragher.

