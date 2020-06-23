David Luiz close to signing new one-year Arsenal contract | Football News







David Luiz was introduced in the 24th minute against Man City but was sent off soon after half-time as Arsenal lost 3-0

David Luiz is close to signing a new one-year deal at Arsenal.

The Brazilian was due to be out of contract at the end of the June with Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta urging the club to extend his deal early in the day this month.

Arsenal are also still hopeful of creating Pablo Mari a permanent signing with the club retaining a choice to choose the defender for a fee believed to be £13.5m.

Pablo Mari for action for Arsenal at Manchester City

Carragher: Luiz shouldn’t reunite under any circumstances

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher was scathing after Luiz’s display against Man City, saying the Brazilian really should not be brought back in to Arsenal’s make under any circumstances.

“After a performance like that, l don’t observe Mikel Arteta can put him back under any circumstances.

“It is unbelievable in some ways that he has kidded so many people in football,” added the Sky Sports pundit. “There is only one manager who I can think of who has got the best from David Luiz and that is Antonio Conte when he played him in the middle of a back three.”