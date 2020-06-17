David Luiz: Arsenal defender explains reason behind disastrous performance in Man City loss

David Luiz has hinted he wishes Arsenal had clarified his future before playing in the club’s first Premier League game back because the suspension because of coronavirus.

The Brazilian was to blame for Raheem Sterling’s opening goal and fouled Riyad Mahrez to concede a penalty, earning a red card in the 3-0 defeat to Manchester City.

The former Chelsea star’s contract will expire at the end of the month but there is an alternative to extend it by a further 12 months, yet Luiz expressed his frustration at a lack of clarity over if the Gunners will activate that option.





“I needs to have taken an alternative decision in the last 8 weeks,” Luiz said when attempting to explain his disastrous performance.

“I didn’t. It was all about my contract, basically stay here or perhaps not…. to try to decide as early as possible (my future) but I didn’t.

“I love to be here, that’s why I continue to train hard, that’s why I came here today, that’s why I say to all the players ‘nobody needs to speak, I have to show my face’. I want to stay, the coach wants me to stay. We are waiting for the decision.”

