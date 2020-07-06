David Limbaugh: Saving America – Can we work together to preserve this exceptional nation?

I have always believed that America is the better and most benevolent nation ever, that its Constitution is, in what of former British Prime Minister William Gladstone, “The most wonderful work ever struck off at a given time by the brain and purpose of man.”

That’s primarily as the Constitution was crafted to maximize man’s liberty – not just by paying flowery lip service to the concept on hallowed parchment but by containing concrete limitations on government to ensure its realization.

Over time, anti-libertarian forces have chipped away at the document’s integrity and its particular guaranteed freedoms. Today, those destructive forces are ascendant and emboldened.

Years ago, I was invited to give talks on the Constitution. On one occasion, women African-American law student, after hearing my glowing endorsement of the document, asked how she could be expected to revere a government charter that condoned slavery.

I admit to providing an inadequate answer for my good-faith questioner, but I’ve given much thought to this crucial and increasingly relevant question since.

The immorality of slavery is undebatable, but the constitutional provisions coping with it tend to be more complex and deserve greater than a short column. For now, let me say that the American people’s better angels fought a devastating Civil War largely over the issue and worked, especially within the last half-century, to ensure equal opportunity for everyone under law.

Going forward, we must decide whether we want to heal or persist in endless conflict and racial acrimony. We can’t legislatively purge evil from men’s hearts – but we can and must pray to the God of creation and of all precious humans to expunge racial conflict and distrust from our souls, and to heal this land.

I believe we’ve made enormous strides on racism, and let’s perhaps not allow the naysayers to just take that far from us.

Some continually call for a national conversation on race. Others maintain we’ve been having that conversation for decades. We have, in a way, but it has been more a shouting match than the usual dialogue and contains been riddled with sinister partisan motives rather than harmonious longings.

Do we want to advance an agenda that treats everyone equally and is better suited to lift everyone up, or would we rather be perpetually angry and paralyzed by guilt?

If we’re going to converse, let us allow all views to be aired instead of censoring certain opinions with false charges of bigotry.

At the middle of this discussion should be the question of whether we believe now – not in 1776 or 1791 – that the American dream applies to all Americans. We will waste our time unless we still believe that America is exceptional and has the maximum system of government ever devised by man. Do we still embrace the American dream?

That is, could we all agree that America’s federalist structure, its scheme of checks and balances, its separation of powers, its express guarantees of God-given rights are far superior to any other conceivable government system, including all strains of socialism, Marxism, totalitarianism and monarchy?

Should we foster a spirit of forgiveness among all Americans and all races, or do we seek to incite conflict for political gain? Do we support policies that improve the lives of all people including minorities, or would we prefer to remain mired in hate and bitterness?

Will we encourage colorblindness and loving one another as God’s creatures in an integrated society, or yield to people who would revert to color consciousness and segregation? Will we repudiate or honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy?

We can debate whether the framers built obsolescence for slavery in the Constitution or whether the Civil War and civil rights laws were enough to atone for this brutal institution, but shouldn’t we get concerning the business of living in harmony and striving to ensure the American dream can be obtained for all?

We must shed the poisonous notion that the stain of slavery permanently taints our system of government, which still supplies the last most useful hope for all Americans to be free, to pursue happiness and to succeed. We must fervently resist societal pressure to tear down all remnants of our history, because eliminating the bad will also get rid of the good – and increase the probability of repeating the bad.

Don’t believe for an additional that the anarchists who’ve hijacked peaceful protests are conflicted on this issue. They want to tear down the complete system, that they say can not be fixed.

Understand that should you buy in to that lie, you are joining forces that will uproot all that is good and sabotage the system in trade for the inevitable unfolding of totalitarianism in which merely a very limited few will be free and thrive. History abundantly demonstrates the corruptive folly of the street we are traveling.

Conservatives must confront the pernicious narrative that America is evil and patriots who are intent on preserving it are racist. Precisely the opposite holds true.

We want the very best for all people, and if we lack the moral courage to fight for our axioms, America as founded will recede. Only if we save your self this nation will the folks for whom the destructive forces claim to be fighting prosper.

I pray God will heal and unite us, and that we will work together to preserve and reinvigorate this still-wonderful nation.

