David Humphreys to step down as Gloucester director of rugby | Rugby Union News





David Humphreys had been Gloucester’s director of rugby since 2014

David Humphreys will depart his place as director of rugby at Gloucester on the finish of June.

Humphreys swapped Ulster for Gloucester in June 2014 and, in his first season, the Cherry and Whites gained the 2014-15 European Rugby Challenge Cup whereas they completed third the Premiership final 12 months.

But Gloucester have gained solely 4 of their 13 top-flight fixtures on this marketing campaign, at the moment on maintain as a result of of coronavirus, and Johan Ackermann stepped down from his function as head coach final month.

That prompted Humphreys to take into account his place, with the previous Ireland fly-half coming to the conclusion that he too ought to step apart and permit a brand new teaching set-up a clear slate.

Humphreys advised Gloucester’s official web site: “It has been an enormous honour to have performed a small half within the historical past of this nice membership. I’ve beloved each minute of my time right here and have been very lucky to work with nice coaches and assist workers, and with nice gamers.

“However, following Johan Ackermann’s departure final month, I took a while to assessment my very own place at Gloucester and in gentle of many new challenges going through skilled rugby as a end result of Covid-19, I felt it was the suitable time for me to transfer on and a brand new head coach to are available and construct on the work that has been accomplished.

“It is always difficult to leave somewhere that has become home and I will always be very grateful to everyone in the West Country for the very warm welcome they gave to both me and my family.”

Gloucester introduced chief government officer Lance Bradley will lead the seek for a brand new head coach, with an appointment and new teaching construction anticipated to be introduced in early July.

Chairman Martin St Quinton added: “It’s been an actual pleasure getting to know David throughout his time at Gloucester, each from knowledgeable and a private level of view.

“Over the last few weeks we’ve discussed the future of the club going forward, and I fully respect his decision that now is the time for him to move on.”